ATLANTIC CITY — Eighty-seven high school seniors registered to vote Friday as part of a joint effort between Atlantic City High School and the NAACP to register more young voters.
“We want them to have the skills to go out and be prepared to make decisions about their life and the society in which they live,” said Assistant Principal Sheree Alexander.
Alexander said that just because a student turns 18 doesn't mean they know enough about the different elements involved in voting.
The event featured representatives from the Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections and Commissioner of Registration, who spoke about registering and had a sample voting machine on stage for students to look at.
MAYS LANDING — “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness,” …
Each student was handed a voter registration form as they walked into the auditorium Friday morning.
"They will have the opportunity to make a difference in certain elections that are tight," said Charles Goodman, a leader with the NAACP. "It's important that we have our kids vote."
In the 2017 mayoral election, winner Frank Gilliam and then-incumbent Don Guardian combined for a total of 7,044 votes. In a city with about 28,800 residents over the age of 18, according to census data, those results suggest only about a quarter of eligible voters took part in the local election.
The event made sure students would meet the registration deadline for the June 4 primary election, which is May 14.
“I think it’s important because every vote counts towards who’s the leader of the country," senior Julius Logan said.
Logan, 18, said he plans to vote in the primaries after he does more research on the candidates.
The high school hopes to hold more registration events so the cycle of getting younger populations to vote continues.
“Not just because there’s an election, because there’s one coming up,” Alexander said. “This is a democratic process. This is what you do. You make choices about where you live.”
