Hotelier and philanthropist Marvin Ashner, a prolific fixture of Atlantic City’s hospitality industry, made a name and fortune for himself in his hometown.
Ashner died Nov. 28 at 82.
His obituary describes him as “the last fine Jewish Hotelman of Atlantic City.” He retired to Longport in the late 1980s and turned his attention to philanthropic causes, including AtlantiCare’s Pediatric Services and his alma mater, Penn State’s School of Hospitality Management.
Ashner’s daughter, Debbie, 54, of Washington, D.C., said the high standards he had for quality in his hotels grew from a love for what he did.
“I think he had a passion for the hotel and hospitality industry,” she said. “He knew people worked really hard for their money and deserved to have a lovely vacation or to be able to celebrate, or commemorate, milestones in their lives.”
Ashner grew up in, and around, hotels. His parents moved his family to Atlantic City from Philadelphia when he was a baby. As a child, he spent his time in his parents’ hotels — the Pierrepont, the Merion and the Seaside — seeing the ins and outs of the business, before attending Central High School in Philadelphia and Penn State, where he graduated in 1958 with a degree in hotel administration.
Upon his return to Atlantic City, Ashner, with his brother Bernie, grew the family business — adding the Deauville and the Terrace Motel to their lineup.
Ashner also spent much of his career in executive positions, serving as the president of the Atlantic City and the New Jersey hotel associations and director of the American Hotel Association. He also was president and chief operating officer of Resorts International Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City from 1979 until his retirement in 1987.
His Longport home was featured in a Press article in 2013 about unique shore homes in South Jersey. His house, the article noted, was on “the most prime location on Absecon Island.” The view included “blue water on three sides — the ocean, the inlet and the bay.” The house took a serious beating during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Ashner’s dog, Riley, served as a therapy dog at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, comforting patients until her death in 2013. A portrait of the two hangs in the Pediatrics Center at the Atlantic City hospital, where Ashner was a major donor.
In 2016, Ashner endowed his alma mater, Penn State, with a directorship. Donna Quadri-Felitti, the Marvin Ashner director and associate professor of Penn State’s School of Hospitality Management, said Ashner regularly spoke with students. His expertise, she said, extended well beyond his hotel experience.
“He was really comprehensive in his passion for hospitality,” she said, noting his insights into food and beverage operations, events, lodging and gaming.
And he never lost sight of his workers, she said.
“He had incredibly high standards for our business,” she said, “but also never (lost) kindness for the people who worked in our business at every level.”
Ashner’s son, Jon, 59, of Boston, said in lean times — when many moguls got a reputation for stiffing workers — his dad and uncle always played it straight, and made sure contractors were paid.
Debbie said her father was born on Valentine’s Day in 1936. And, appropriately, love for his family and his hometown seemed to be an animating force in his life.
“My dad loved Atlantic City like we all do, and he spent his whole life there trying to make things better,” Jon said. “He’s one of the ultimate Atlantic City lovers. … To this day, he loved nothing more than being in Atlantic City.”
