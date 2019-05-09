ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority has chosen the Michaels Organization, of Marlton in Burlington County, as its co-development partner for the public housing projects of Stanley Holmes Village and Buzby Village.

It will be a year before the board will decide on whether to rehabilitate or demolish and rebuild Buzby Village off West End Avenue near Ventnor, and 18 months before it makes the decision regarding Stanley Holmes Village off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., said Executive Director Tom Hannon.

"One of the key reasons the board looked at Michaels is because of their residential involvement and community service programs," said Hannon after the vote.

There will be regular meetings between the authority, the redeveloper and residents of the communities, Hannon said.

Residents' preferences will be taken into consideration in deciding what to do, he said.

No one will lose public housing or their income-based rent during the process of rehabilitation or replacement, Hannon said.

The 420-unit Stanley Holmes Village, built in 1937 and expanded in 1951, is the oldest public housing complex in New Jersey.

At the 126-unit Buzby Village, built in 1953, the redeveloper will quickly conduct an engineering study and investigation to see which route is best, Hannon said.

The Michaels Organization manages three affordable housing complexes in Atlantic City and a total of 537 units, Hannon said, including Brigantine Homes on Brigantine Boulevard.

