Maria Baez has lived at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City for seven years and likes living there. 'It’s been good,' she said Friday. 'The neighbors are pleasant. You make it your own place where you live.'
Atlantic City was the first municipality in New Jersey to provide public housing to its residents.
The older section of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority has chosen the Michaels Organization, of Marlton in Burlington County, as its co-development partner for the public housing projects of Stanley Holmes Village and Buzby Village.
It will be a year before the board will decide on whether to rehabilitate or demolish and rebuild Buzby Village off West End Avenue near Ventnor, and 18 months before it makes the decision regarding Stanley Holmes Village off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., said Executive Director Tom Hannon.
"One of the key reasons the board looked at Michaels is because of their residential involvement and community service programs," said Hannon after the vote.
There will be regular meetings between the authority, the redeveloper and residents of the communities, Hannon said.
Residents' preferences will be taken into consideration in deciding what to do, he said.
Frank Reed, of Atlantic City, right, is a former resident of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, who was painting one of the units and said it’s time to demolish the development, Friday, May 3, 2019. “It’s time to tear it down and build new ones,” he said. “They’re antiques. They’re old. It’s just progress.” (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Elaine Gilliam sweeps the front of her home off Kentucky Avenue, at Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. “”I love living here,” she said, “I’ve been here 40 years. I have a lot of neighbors but I know they’re going to knock it down soon. It’s sad.” (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Maria Baez has lived at Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, for seven years and likes living there. “It’s been good,” she said Friday, May 3, 2019. “The neighbors are pleasant. You make it your own place where you live.” (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Stanley Holmes Village is set to undergo a massive redevelopment. The Atlantic City Housing Authority is set to spend more than $200 million to either replace or redevelop the housing development.
The older section of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A section of Stanley Holmes Village, along New York Avenue in Atlantic City. The first tenants moved into the village April 16, 1937.
A section of Stanley Holmes Village, along New York Ave., in Atlantic City, across from the New York Avenue School, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Only Dejousa, works for a contractor that is remodeling a kitchen in a section of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A section of Stanley Holmes Village, off New York Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A section of Stanley Holmes Village, off New York Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A section of Stanley Holmes Village, off New York Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Frank Reed, of Atlantic City, right, is a former resident of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, who was painting one of the units and said it’s time to demolish the development, Friday, May 3, 2019. “It’s time to tear it down and build new ones,” he said. “They’re antiques. They’re old. It’s just progress.” (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Frank Reed, of Atlantic City, right, is a former resident of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, who was painting one of the units and said it’s time to demolish the development, Friday, May 3, 2019. “It’s time to tear it down and build new ones,” he said. “They’re antiques. They’re old. It’s just progress.” (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Frank Reed, of Atlantic City, right, is a former resident of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, who was painting one of the units and said it’s time to demolish the development, Friday, May 3, 2019. “It’s time to tear it down and build new ones,” he said. “They’re antiques. They’re old. It’s just progress.” (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Playground in a section of Stanley Holmes Village, off New York Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Landscapers trim the grass at Stanley Holmes Village, off Mediterranean Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Landscapers trim the grass at Stanley Holmes Village, off Mediterranean Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Elaine Gilliam sweeps the front of her home off Kentucky Avenue, at Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. “”I love living here,” she said, “I’ve been here 40 years. I have a lot of neighbors but I know they’re going to knock it down soon. It’s sad.” (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Elaine Gilliam sweeps the front of her home off Kentucky Avenue, at Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. “”I love living here,” she said, “I’ve been here 40 years. I have a lot of neighbors but I know they’re going to knock it down soon. It’s sad.” (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Elaine Gilliam sweeps the front of her home off Kentucky Avenue, at Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. “”I love living here,” she said, “I’ve been here 40 years. I have a lot of neighbors but I know they’re going to knock it down soon. It’s sad.” (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Neighbors chat outside their homes at Stanley Holmes Village, off Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Maria Baez has lived at Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, for seven years and likes living there. “It’s been good,” she said Friday, May 3, 2019. “The neighbors are pleasant. You make it your own place where you live.” (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Stanley Holmes Village, off Kentucky Avenue, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Only Dejousa works for a contractor that is remodeling a kitchen in a section of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Clothes line posts line the sidewalk at Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A section of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Clothes line posts line the sidewalk in a section of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Clothes line posts line the sidewalk in a section of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Clothes line posts line the sidewalk in a section of Stanley Holmes Village built over Army barracks in 1951, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Clothes line posts line the sidewalk in a section of Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Stanley Holmes Village, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
No one will lose public housing or their income-based rent during the process of rehabilitation or replacement, Hannon said.
The 420-unit Stanley Holmes Village, built in 1937 and expanded in 1951, is the oldest public housing complex in New Jersey.
At the 126-unit Buzby Village, built in 1953, the redeveloper will quickly conduct an engineering study and investigation to see which route is best, Hannon said.
The Michaels Organization manages three affordable housing complexes in Atlantic City and a total of 537 units, Hannon said, including Brigantine Homes on Brigantine Boulevard.
