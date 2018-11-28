ATLANTIC CITY — Complaints against Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II for their role in a fight outside a casino nightclub earlier this month have been remanded to municipal court, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland announced Wednesday.
Gilliam and Fauntleroy were allegedly engaged in a fight with at least two people outside Haven nightclub at Golden Nugget Atlantic City on Nov. 11. Summonses for simple assault and harassment were issued to Gilliam and Fauntleroy on Nov. 14.
Video footage shows Gilliam exchanging punches with an unidentified individual and Fauntleroy tossing another man to the ground from behind.
Neither Gilliam nor Fauntleroy responded to requests for comment.
The complaints against the pair will be addressed in North Wildwood Municipal Court on Dec. 11.
Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said the state will wait until the end of the criminal process to conduct an administrative review.
"The allegations are very troubling, and the state will continue to review the facts and weigh in after the criminal complaints are adjudicated in municipal court," Oliver said.
Oliver is also commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, which assumed direct oversight of city government following the 2016 takeover.
The announcement from the Prosecutor’s Office occurred at the exact time City Council President Marty Small Sr. and three other members of council held a press conference to announce new salary increases for public employees.
“As I stated in the past. ... That’s between them and their accusers,” Small said afterward. “I’m focused on the 2019 budget and taking care of our employees with much-deserved salary increases, all while keeping the residents' and businesses' taxes lowered or flat."
The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office was asked to review the allegations for possible criminal charges to avoid any potential conflicts of interest in Atlantic County.
On Monday, the Atlantic City Democratic Committee voted to denounce Gilliam and Fauntleroy during a special emergency meeting. The resolution, which passed by a vote of 27-3, also called for Gov. Phil Murphy or Oliver to suspend or remove both city officials from their positions until the legal process is resolved.
