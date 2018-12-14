ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Frank Gilliam's ethics filings with the state say he received payments of at least $2,000 a year from the nonprofit Connecting the Dots for several years, including in 2015 when the group says it only raised $5,274.
But the tutoring and mentoring group reported no payments to Gilliam or any of the other four people who worked five to 25 hours a week for it, when it filed a 990 tax form with the IRS for 2015.
Patricia Tweedle, identified on tax documents as the main contact for the group, has not returned phone calls or emails, or responded to requests for information left at her home. Her house on Emerson Avenue in the city is listed as the address for the nonprofit.
A message left with the nonprofit's accountant, Karen Mosby, was also not returned.
Gilliam, who is listed as working 10 hours per week for the group on the 2015 return, has also not returned emails and phone calls requesting information on the discrepancy.
The nonprofit is reportedly part of a probe by federal investigators, according to two local individuals interviewed by the FBI this year who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to disclose having spoken with federal agents.
The FBI also questioned at least three local individuals about checks made out to others that Gilliam is alleged to have kept or put into his own account.
On Dec. 3, nearly a dozen federal agents from the FBI and the IRS' Criminal Division searched Gilliam's North Ohio Avenue home, leaving with several cardboard boxes and computer equipment. No charges have been filed.
The ethics filings, which are publicly available through the state Division of Local Government Services, do not indicate an exact dollar amount of how much Gilliam was paid. Local government officers are required to file financial disclosure statements each year.
Gilliam has listed Connecting the Dots as an income source of more than $2,000 for each year between 2013 and 2017 on his financial disclosure statements.
According to its 2015 990 form filed on Guidestar.com — the only full 990 available there or on the IRS database — Gilliam was not compensated by the nonprofit that year. Connecting the Dots filed electronic postcard 990 returns in 2016 and 2017 that gave few details about payments made but stated it did not raise more than $50,000 in either year.
The nonprofit was slated to receive all proceeds from Gilliam's pricey March inaugural ball at Resorts Casino Hotel, but no one from the group has responded to requests for information about whether it has been given the gala funds, and how much it may have received.
Connecting the Dots' website says its goal is to encourage, motivate and empower the community through education and mentoring.
In the past several months, its Facebook page has posted information about scholarships and events to help students prepare for SATs and assist people in clearing outstanding warrants. Connecting the Dots was also involved with an event to provide swimming opportunities for children with disabilities.
The charity has not registered as required with the state Department of Consumer Affairs, according to the agency’s database.
