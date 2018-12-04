Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Mayor Frank Gilliam emerged from his Ohio Avenue home, politely declined to comment on the previous day’s happenings, entered the passenger side of his municipal vehicle driven by an assigned Atlantic City Police Department officer and went to City Hall.
ATLANTIC CITY — The morning after federal investigators spent several hours searching his home and removing potential evidence, it was business as usual for Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Gilliam emerged from his Ohio Avenue home, politely declined to comment on the previous day’s happenings, entered the passenger side of his municipal vehicle driven by an assigned Atlantic City Police Department officer and went to City Hall.
Tuesday morning’s scene was a stark difference from just 24 hours earlier, when nearly a dozen FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation Division agents raided the first-term mayor’s residence for slightly more than four hours. Federal investigators arrived at the two-story home Monday morning just before 8 a.m. “in an official capacity to execute a search warrant,” according to Supervisory Special Agent Jessica Weisman.
Authorities unloaded several white cardboard boxes and computer equipment into unmarked vehicles and took the evidence to the FBI office in Northfield.
Federal investigators have given no indication as to what they were looking for inside the mayor’s home, and Weisman said Tuesday she could not comment further. IRS Special Agent Robert Glantz also declined to comment.
Back at City Hall on Tuesday, members of the media were prohibited from going to the seventh floor where the Mayor’s Office is located. Staff inside City Hall said the directive came from the Mayor’s Office.
Maisha Moore, Gilliam’s chief of staff, said the mayor was holding meetings Tuesday and City Hall staff said people had been going to the Mayor’s Office “all day.” A visitor’s log at the front desk of City Hall showed only one visitor to the seventh floor Tuesday — a member of the media who was ultimately denied access before going upstairs.
Moore said Gilliam and the staff would “continue working for the residents” of the city but declined to comment on Monday’s events.
“He’s still the mayor of Atlantic City,” she said.
Gilliam, 47, was first elected to City Council in 2009 and was re-elected to his at-large seat in 2013, earning a $28,000 annual salary. In 2017, Gilliam defeated incumbent Republican Mayor Don Guardian, who accused the Democrat of campaign fraud. No formal action or charges resulted from Guardian’s claim. The mayor of Atlantic City earns an annual salary of $103,000.
Councilman Frank Gilliam, states, "I'm going to take my politics hat off and put my covenant hat on" at an event celebrating McDonald's restaurants across Southern New Jersey donating 100 percent of all McCafe drip coffee proceeds to Covenant House on National Coffee Day, totaling $8,980.26. Tuesday, January 24, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam leaves City Hall on Tuesday after being called back for a meeting with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. Asked whether he was still mayor after the meeting, Gilliam smiled and replied: ‘Today.’
Frank Gilliam Mayor of Atlantic City provide brief remarks before presenting a $5000.000.00 campaign kick starter to have a teen center built in Atlantic City at Boys & Girls Club Thursday Oct 11, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
From left, Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker unite at the NJ State Democratic Convention at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City on Thursday to strategize how the party will fight to win back a majority in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, left Ralph Hunter, middle and Whoopi Goldberg attend the unveiling of a portrait donated to the resort’s African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ. New York-based Israeli artist Yigal Ozeri at Harrah's in Atlantic City Thursday Sept 20, 2018. Painted 10-by-10-foot portrait of Goldberg to the museum after she visited the city and praised the museum on the View. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam speaks during the official ribbon-cutting for the new Stockton Atlantic City campus at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Frank Gilliam speaks at 911 Memorial Ceremony to honor resort natives Victor Saracini and John O’Neill, who perished in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks; at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Tuesday Sept 11, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Frank Gilliam speaks at 911 Memorial Ceremony to honor resort natives Victor Saracini and John O’Neill, who perished in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks; at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Tuesday Sept 11, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Atlantic City unveiled a new welcome sign Saturday on West End Avenue. From left are Elvis Cadavid of Vagabond, retired Atlantic City Fire Chief Dennis Brooks, 6th Ward Councilman Jesse O. Kurtz and his daughter, Chelsea resident Cindy Owen, Chelsea resident Anne Marie Wilkins, Tom Harris of Vagabond (hidden), Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club representative, Mayor Frank Gilliam, Ventnor Commissioner Lance Landgraf, Ron Ruffner, vice president of Lighthouse properties; and Meg Sippey, executive director of the Bay Atlantic Symphony (hidden).
Atlantic City unveiled a new welcome sign Saturday on West End Avenue. From left are Ron Ruffner, vice president of Lighthouse Properties, Tom Harris of Vagabond, Meg Sippey, executive director of the Bay Atlantic Symphony, Mayor Frank Gilliam, Chelsea resident Cindy Owen, Chelsea resident Anne Marie Wilkins, Elvis Cadavid of Vagabond, 6th Ward Councilman Jesse O. Kurtz and his daughter, and retired Atlantic City Fire Chief Dennis Brooks.
Dennis Edwards, Regional Manager of Remington & Vernick Engineers explains the flood control infrastructure to Congressman Lobiondo and Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam. Atlantic City, NJ. August 16, 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, speaks at the school's celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of EOF. Gilliam graduated from Stockton after enrolling in the EOF program in 1993. Thursday, July 12
On May 21st 2018, at the Atlantic City City Hall, Mayor Frank Gilliam "disburses the funds" from the MGM/Mirage Corp. endowment fund, which were allocated to several community groups before Gilliam's time in office and Gilliam never signed off on the checks. Many of the groups were in limbo and inching to close without the money, but Gilliam promised at the last council meeting to distribute them.