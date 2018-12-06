Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ATLANTIC CITY — One day after being involved in a fight outside a casino nightclub, Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. filed campaign paperwork with the state for the 2021 Democratic primary. Three weeks to the day after the state received that paperwork, Gilliam's home was raided by federal investigators.
The first-term mayor, whose tenure has been overshadowed by state oversight and controversy, now has both legal and political hurdles to overcome.
Jeffrey S. Freeman, a tax attorney with Freeman Tax Law, which has offices in 15 states, including New Jersey, said that by the time federal authorities come to someone's front door with a search warrant — as they did with Gilliam — a positive outcome is unlikely.
Freeman, who spoke in general terms and was unfamiliar with the specific circumstances surrounding Gilliam, said the execution of a search warrant by federal law enforcement is one of the last steps in an ongoing investigation.
"There's some cause for it. There's smoke, but there's usually fire, too," he said. "They have you — you're done."
Authorities gave no indication what they were looking for at Gilliam's residence, but investigators left the home with several cardboard boxes and computer equipment. Nearly a dozen agents from the FBI and the IRS' Criminal Investigation Division searched his North Ohio Avenue home for more than four hours Dec. 3.
Freeman said the IRS is most often included in a federal investigation based on evidence from improper business dealings and records, very often related to violations of the Bank Secrecy Act.
Irregular banking activity, such as consistently depositing cash under the $10,000 filing threshold, requires the banking institution to file a suspicious activity report, which "always triggers the IRS," Freeman said.
Even before the raid on his home, Gilliam and At-Large Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II were facing potential criminal charges related to their roles in a fight captured on surveillance cameras Nov. 11 outside Haven Nightclub at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. The duo are scheduled to make a first appearance in North Wildwood Municipal Court on Dec. 11 in response to citizen complaints filed for simple assault and harassment, both of which are disorderly persons offenses.
Should Gilliam not be charged or be cleared in any of his legal issues, he most certainly faces a difficult political landscape going forward, according to experts.
For starters, Gilliam could be the subject of a recall petition effort.
The Atlantic City Democratic Committee formally adopted a resolution earlier this month denouncing Gilliam and Fauntleroy for their role in the nightclub incident. And in Atlantic City, which has a well-documented history of political corruption and criminality, the public perception of guilt could outweigh the reality of the situation, said John Weingart, associate director of Rutgers University's Eagleton Institute of Politics and director of the institute's Center on the America Governor.
"Even if the mayor is exonerated, the past slows down political momentum," said Weingart.
Carl Golden, a former press secretary for two past New Jersey governors and a senior contributing analyst at Stockton University's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, said while it is "certainly plausible" for elected officials to emerge unscathed from criminal allegations — U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., was reelected in November after he was acquitted of federal bribery and corruption charges — the more likely outcome is that their "political future is gone."
"He's going to have a hard time changing the subject," Golden said of Gilliam. "The video (of the casino nightclub fight) is there forever. The media coverage is something he's going to have deal with. But, he's given ammunition to his opponents."
Golden said the attention being paid to Gilliam's actions and behavior counter the positive momentum Atlantic City had earned from a historic year, which saw the openings of Stockton's Boardwalk campus, two new casino hotels and a major corporate headquarters in addition to other smaller-scale economic developments.
"At a time when Atlantic City begins to show signs of a resurgence, this looks like more of the same old, same old to a lot of people," he said. "It's caused serious damage to the city and its image. ... It's the last thing the city needed right now."
Councilman Frank Gilliam, states, "I'm going to take my politics hat off and put my covenant hat on" at an event celebrating McDonald's restaurants across Southern New Jersey donating 100 percent of all McCafe drip coffee proceeds to Covenant House on National Coffee Day, totaling $8,980.26. Tuesday, January 24, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam leaves City Hall on Tuesday after being called back for a meeting with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. Asked whether he was still mayor after the meeting, Gilliam smiled and replied: ‘Today.’
Frank Gilliam Mayor of Atlantic City provide brief remarks before presenting a $5000.000.00 campaign kick starter to have a teen center built in Atlantic City at Boys & Girls Club Thursday Oct 11, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
From left, Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker unite at the NJ State Democratic Convention at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City on Thursday to strategize how the party will fight to win back a majority in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, left Ralph Hunter, middle and Whoopi Goldberg attend the unveiling of a portrait donated to the resort’s African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ. New York-based Israeli artist Yigal Ozeri at Harrah's in Atlantic City Thursday Sept 20, 2018. Painted 10-by-10-foot portrait of Goldberg to the museum after she visited the city and praised the museum on the View. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam speaks during the official ribbon-cutting for the new Stockton Atlantic City campus at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Frank Gilliam speaks at 911 Memorial Ceremony to honor resort natives Victor Saracini and John O’Neill, who perished in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks; at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Tuesday Sept 11, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Frank Gilliam speaks at 911 Memorial Ceremony to honor resort natives Victor Saracini and John O’Neill, who perished in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks; at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Tuesday Sept 11, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Atlantic City unveiled a new welcome sign Saturday on West End Avenue. From left are Elvis Cadavid of Vagabond, retired Atlantic City Fire Chief Dennis Brooks, 6th Ward Councilman Jesse O. Kurtz and his daughter, Chelsea resident Cindy Owen, Chelsea resident Anne Marie Wilkins, Tom Harris of Vagabond (hidden), Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club representative, Mayor Frank Gilliam, Ventnor Commissioner Lance Landgraf, Ron Ruffner, vice president of Lighthouse properties; and Meg Sippey, executive director of the Bay Atlantic Symphony (hidden).
Atlantic City unveiled a new welcome sign Saturday on West End Avenue. From left are Ron Ruffner, vice president of Lighthouse Properties, Tom Harris of Vagabond, Meg Sippey, executive director of the Bay Atlantic Symphony, Mayor Frank Gilliam, Chelsea resident Cindy Owen, Chelsea resident Anne Marie Wilkins, Elvis Cadavid of Vagabond, 6th Ward Councilman Jesse O. Kurtz and his daughter, and retired Atlantic City Fire Chief Dennis Brooks.
Dennis Edwards, Regional Manager of Remington & Vernick Engineers explains the flood control infrastructure to Congressman Lobiondo and Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam. Atlantic City, NJ. August 16, 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, speaks at the school's celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of EOF. Gilliam graduated from Stockton after enrolling in the EOF program in 1993. Thursday, July 12
On May 21st 2018, at the Atlantic City City Hall, Mayor Frank Gilliam "disburses the funds" from the MGM/Mirage Corp. endowment fund, which were allocated to several community groups before Gilliam's time in office and Gilliam never signed off on the checks. Many of the groups were in limbo and inching to close without the money, but Gilliam promised at the last council meeting to distribute them.
Atlantic City Councilman Frank Gilliam, far left, is running for mayor on a ticket with incumbent Councilman Moisse ‘Mo’ Delgado, second from left, Jeffree Fauntleroy II, center, and incumbent Councilman George Tibbitt, who are seeking at-large council seats.
Brian Nelson, left, Director of the Covenant House, Frank Gilliam, middle, and Chief Henry White, right, at an event celebrating McDonald's restaurants across Southern New Jersey donating 100 percent of all McCafe drip coffee proceeds to Covenant House on National Coffee Day, totaling $8,980.26. Tuesday, January 24, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Current Governor-elect Phil Murphy, left, and Atlantic City Mayor-elect Frank Gilliam Jr., meet in 2016 at Kelsey’s in Atlantic City. Murphy and Gilliam both say they want to move the city forward as partners. With Murphy and Gilliam both Democrats, there could be more cooperation between the state and the city, said analyst John Froonjian, of the Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and police Chief Henry White, right, swear in Jerry Barnhart, left, and James Sarkos as deputy police chiefs during a ceremony Tuesday at City Hall. See more photos and a video at PressofAC.com.
Hundreds of community members, such as Atlantic City mayor Frank Gilliam, gathered at Stockton University on Wednesday morning to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new quad at the Galloway campus. Wednesday, May 2
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and child abuse advocates like Valeria Marcus of Atlantic City at the press conference in the courtyard for child abuse prevention month. April 24, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman Jeffrey Fauntleroy hosted a panel event with associates from New Jersey United for Marijuana Reform, on entrepreneurial opportunities in the legal cannabis industry. (April 19, 2018)
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman Jeffrey Fauntleroy hosted a panel event with associates from New Jersey United for Marijuana Reform, on entrepreneurial opportunities in the legal cannabis industry. (April 19, 2018)
Frank Gilliam Mayor of Atlantic City speaks at Hard Rock International neighborhood event" for people who live near and around the location at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Atlantic City, Tuesday Feb 20, 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Atlantic City Mayor Frank M. Gilliam Jr. reached 100 days in office April 11. Now, he is looking forward to using what he has learned since he was sworn and dedicating his tenure to what he calls the rebirth of the city. ‘The city is strapped for cash,’ Gilliam said Friday in an exclusive interview with The Press of Atlantic City. ‘And when the state comes in and actually puts revenue in the budget to help balance the budget, we can’t say that the state doesn’t do anything.’
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam hit the 100 days in office benchmark on April 11. Now, he is looking forward to using what he's learned since being sworn in, and dedicating his tenure to what he calls the rebirth of the city. Friday, April 13
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam hit the 100 days in office benchmark on April 11. Now, he is looking forward to using what he's learned since being sworn in, and dedicating his tenure to what he calls the rebirth of the city. Friday, April 13
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam hit the 100 days in office benchmark on April 11. Now, he is looking forward to using what he's learned since being sworn in, and dedicating his tenure to what he calls the rebirth of the city. Friday, April 13
