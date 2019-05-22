ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. settled a civil lawsuit with a casino nightclub director who he allegedly borrowed money from but failed to pay back.
According to court documents, Meredith Adele Godfrey and Gilliam reached a settlement Tuesday over an unpaid $5,000 personal loan. Details of the settlement were not available.
The special civil case was scheduled for trial Thursday in Atlantic County Superior Court.
Gilliam answered his cell phone Wednesday and when asked for comment, he responded that we would call back.
Neither Gilliam's office or his attorney, Mitchell Stein, immediately responded to requests for comment.
Michael Testa Jr., attorney for Godfrey, has not responded to a message left with his office Wednesday morning.
Godfrey did not respond to a text message.
The initial complaint, filed in March, alleges a "close personal relationship" between the mayor and Godfrey, who is an entertainment director at Haven Nightclub in Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, who originally represented Godfrey before Testa, declined to elaborate on the nature of the relationship at the time.
Godfrey claimed she lent Gilliam $5,000 in August "with the expectation that he would pay her back as soon as possible," according to the complaint. She had been seeking repayment of the loan plus interest, court costs and legal fees totaling $10,082.
According to the complaint, Gilliam sought the loan so he could "pay an attorney for trademark advice regarding a tourism slogan for Atlantic City."
Tourism marketing in Atlantic City is typically handled by Meet AC and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. The now-defunct Atlantic City Alliance created the city’s current marketing slogan, “Do AC,” in 2012, and the previous marketing effort, “Always Turned On,” was created in 2003 by the also-defunct Atlantic City Convention & Visitors Authority.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
