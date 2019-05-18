ATLANTIC CITY — Mike Rodriguez stood in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church on Saturday morning, surrounded by poster boards with pictures of the late Sister Mary Ann Liddy attending Phillies games, at the beach, with her family and smiling with students.
“She was a loving person who always cared for everyone,” said the 13-year-old president of the Catholic school’s student council. “She would put everything else aside to help the students who needed her.”
Liddy, who served as a teacher and then guidance counselor at the school for more than two decades, died Wednesday at the age of 80.
Rodriguez’s favorite memories the Liddy were her daily good mornings and her “see you tomorrows,” he said, along with her loving smile.
Family, friends and students, current and former, filled the church for Liddy’s viewing and services. Liddy, who entered the Sisters of Mercy in 1956, served the resort community starting in 1988, first as a teacher and then as a school guidance counselor. Those who came to grieve spoke about how vital she was to the school, her dedication to the students, her love for her family and her passion for sports.
Sister Christine Triggs, who teaches eighth grade, said Liddy did “a million things” at the school and church, including running the morning breakfast program and working with the children when they were going through times of loss.
“Her goal was to make people see the good in themselves,” Triggs said. “Atlantic City and serving here meant a lot to her.”
Marcus Hughes, 21, who graduated from the school in 2011, described how Liddy’s impact remained with him long after his graduation.
“She was always there… She was just a constant presence, and you knew you could go to her,” Hughes said.When things got difficult, she didn’t discriminate, he continued, even if it involved home and personal matters.
As passionate as she was about serving the community, she was an ardent fan of Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Phillies and the Eagles, Triggs added. She pointed to a poster board that was fitted with a bright red Phillies shirt held up on an easel in the church’s main aisle.
Looking around the school and church, it’s hard to find something Liddy didn’t have a hand in, Susan Tarrant, the school’s principal, said.
“Her spiritual presence with the students and the faculty will never go away,” she said. “I know she’s changed my life.”
Tarrant said Liddy remembered everyone, even students who had long since graduated, saying “people who were important stayed important.”
“You just can’t even grasp the magnitude of her impact,” she said. “Her heart burst with love for her family and the students.”
Liddy’s brother, Joe, along with two of her nieces, remember her as the matriarch of the family who never failed to send a card to celebrate a life event and made the best “green stuff” — her take on a green ambrosia salad.
“She always had time for everybody,” Liddy said. “She’s just incredible.”
