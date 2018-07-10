ATLANTIC CITY — A resort police officer is credited with saving the life of a newborn child this weekend after the baby was born at home and wasn’t breathing, police said Monday.
Officers Robert Reynolds and George Mancuso were called at 10:53 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue after getting a report that a woman had given birth, police said.
Officers found the woman, 22, in the bathroom with the child still attached to the umbilical cord. The baby boy was unresponsive and not breathing, police said.
Reynolds began cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on the baby, police said.
After a short time, the baby began to breathe and cry, according to the statement.
The mother and baby were taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, in Galloway Township.
