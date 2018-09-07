ATLANTIC CITY — The city police union filed a lawsuit against the city and state claiming the constitutional rights of its members have been violated under the state takeover legislation enacted in 2016.
Policemen's Benevolent Association Local 24 filed the three-count complaint in Atlantic County Superior Court on Wednesday.
The complaint lists the City of Atlantic City, the State of New Jersey, the Division of Local Government Services within the state Department of Community Affairs and DCA Director Robert Long as defendants.
A DCA spokesperson said the agency had received the complaint but could not comment because it was still being reviewed. Mayor Frank Gilliam did not return a call seeking comment.
Matt Rogers, president of PBA Local 24, said the union has attempted to remedy the situation "amicably" since first meeting with the new state appointees under Gov. Phil Murphy since March.
"Why a pro-union state continues to withhold these basic rights to the city employees is lost on us," Rogers said Friday. "The last thing we want to be in is another lawsuit, but the case here is insulting since we have always acknowledged the city's financial hardships and have sought to work with them to do our part."
The complaint alleges that following the passage of the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act, which put the state in charge of the city until 2021, the state and city violated the state Constitution by making departmental promotions without regard to the Civil Service Appointment Clause and by failing to negotiate in good faith by not providing requested information related to the promotion process.
The complaint further alleges the defendants violated the act by engaging in the aforementioned counts because the actions "are not reasonably and directly related to stabilizing the finances of Atlantic City."
The union, which represents 252 rank-and-file Atlantic City police officers, alleges the state is conducting departmental promotions, hires and disciplinary actions "without regard to the merit and fitness of the applicants" in violation of "minimum constitutional and statutory requirements." As an example, the complaint cites two special law-enforcement officers sworn in Tuesday. According to the union, the two part-time officer hires were done without announcing the openings or conducting proper interviews and that no appeals process exists for applicants who believe they were passed over for the positions.
The suit seeks a declaratory judgment from the court that finds the defendants in violation of the takeover law and the state Constitution. The union is also asking the court to order the defendants to provide previously requested information regarding the promotional process, to negotiate in good faith and prohibit the defendants from making future promotions, hires or disciplinary actions. The suit requests a trial by jury.
Following the takeover, the police union sued the state challenging the constitutionality of the legislation and the legality of unilaterally cutting pay and benefits for officers. The two parties went to mediation, where a settlement was reached.
A second suit, filed by the union against the city, is pending in respect to the state allegedly failing to properly pay current and retired officers promoted after May 2016.
