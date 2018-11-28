ATLANTIC CITY — Public employees will be receiving annual stipends over the next three years and the starting salary for all workers will be raised under a plan introduced Wednesday by City Council.
During a press conference in City Hall, Council President Marty Small Sr. said that the 2019 municipal budget will include a recently identified revenue source which will allow nearly every Atlantic City employee to receive an annual stipend over the next three years totaling $3,000 or $5,000. Small also announced that the minimum annual salary for all city employees will be $25,000.
The pay increases do not include members of City Council, the mayor, the chief financial officer or the city planning director, he said.
"As we know, our hard-working employees have suffered long," said Small. "Their salaries are not up to par and there have been different discussions about what to do and how do we get there. This is the first solidified plan to address the issues of our employees."
According to the plan, department directors — excluding the CFO and planning — will receive stipends of $3,000 in 2019 and $1,000 each of the following two years. All other non-police and non-fire department city employees will receive $2,000 stipends in 2019 and 2021 and a $1,000 payment in 2020.
Police and fire department employees will receive $1,000 stipends in each of the three years, barring any new union contracts.
Small said the plan is "not some pie-in-the-sky idea" and the money to pay for the salary increases has already been identified. An interest-bearing account held by the city with TD Bank had been paying the city $153,000 annually at a rate of 1.85 percent. Small said through negotiations, the account will not pay the city $153,000 on a monthly basis with an interest rate of 2.25 percent.
The plan will cost the city $1.294 million in 2019 and 2021 while in 2020 the total payout will be $863,000.
Small was joined at the press conference by Council Vice President Aaron Randolph and Councilman William Marsh and Kaleem Shabazz.
The Mayor's Office has not commented on the proposal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.