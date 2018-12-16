ATLANTIC CITY — While city and state officials iron out details on securing additional funds for public employees in the 2019 budget, representatives for some of the city’s employee unions say the proposed stipends might not be enough, if they go through at all.
“That stipend is not going to help employees, “said Virginia “Jenny” Darnell, president of the Atlantic City White Collar Professional Association. “They need raises to their base pay, something that can carry on throughout the year.”
City Council President Marty Small Sr. said at a news conference last month that the 2019 municipal budget will include a recently identified revenue source that would allow nearly every city employee to receive an annual stipend over the next three years totaling $3,000 or $5,000.
Small explained that these stipends would result in increased salaries over time through a step-by-step process.
“Its an outside-the-box, creative way to address the situation,” Small said. “I’m confident that the numbers I put out are very achievable.”
In addition to the annual stipends, Small said the minimum annual salary for all city employees would be raised to $25,000.
Darnell said it’s good the city has acknowledged the need for higher pay, but that more needs to be done.
“The stipend might sound good because employees are desperate,” Darnell said, noting that January would be the union’s fifth year without a raise. “There really is a sense of desperation after four years of zeros.”
Angela Marshall, vice president of the 60-member supervisors union, said no one has approached her or membership to explain how the proposal would work.
Marcus King, president of the Teamsters Local 331, echoed the need for workers to see longstanding improvements, but he had questions about how the proposal would work. King is not opposed to workers receiving a stipend, however, he questioned why workers would not see an initial salary increase.
“It’s just a check. It has no long-term meaning,” King said.
King represents the city’s blue-collar workers and said the city’s public works department employees have not had a raise since 2014.
He said that if there is money available, then employee representatives should be included in the discussion.
“I just think there should be a proper way to do it, and I think it should be done through contract negotiations. So it makes it fair and consistent and its in writing,” King said. “Because again if they do this, it’s just the council again, like they did last summer, just wanting to give people a check.”
The budget that the city passed in June, which kept the municipal tax rate flat, also included a $500 stipend for all city employees making $40,000 or less, which were distributed by Labor Day.
King said that the union has not had a chance to negotiate since 2016, when the state seized control of the city’s finances, including its sovereign ability to collectively bargain with public employees.
State and city officials are still working on the 2019 budget, said Department of Community Affairs spokeswoman Lisa Ryan. The department, which has fiscal oversight of city government, recognizes that many public employees have gone long periods of time with salary increases, Ryan added.
“Conceptually, we here at DCA are definitely in sync with City Council and the mayor about compensation for city employees,” she said. “We are committed to address (the employees’) compensation, but how we’re going to do that remains uncertain.”
Ryan said that any financial decisions would be budget-based and that appropriating the necessary funding for the city’s operating expenses is the first priority.
King is doubtful the stipends will happen.
“I think this is very upsetting, especially around the holidays when information is put out there that’s not factual,” he said.
Darnell criticized the state and the city’s dual management.
“One hand doesn’t know what the other is doing. It’s so dysfunctional,” she said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.