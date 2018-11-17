Rob Haydak and Sam Levin, partners in Vineland-based Herbal Mist Teas, teamed up Friday with Dave Sholler of the Philadelphia 76ers to donate more than 150 turkeys to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission in time for the holiday season. The donation will help feed more than 1,000 people who rely on the mission for meals, shelter and support.
Haydak is also president of Cage Fury Fighting Championships, a leading regional mixed martial arts promotion scheduled to host its next event on Dec. 14 at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
“My friend Howard Hirsch from the Atlantic City Rescue Mission reached out to me for help as they were concerned they might not have enough turkeys to meet the demand this holiday season,” said Sholler, the 76ers’ vice president of communications who lives in Mays Landing. “I contacted my friends and colleagues Rob and Sam, and the wheels were set in motion to make sure the mission could serve and support families in need this holiday season.
“South Jersey means so much to us and in times like this, the ability to lend a helping hand is our privilege and responsibility.”
— Press staff reports
