ATLANTIC CITY — City Council approved the introduction of the 2019 budget, which cuts operating costs by nearly $26 million and keeps the municipal tax rate flat for another year.
The $207.7 million city budget represents an 11% decrease from last year. The city will collect more than $46 million from property taxes this year, a figure that is nearly $6.5 million less than in 2018.
The municipal tax rate will remain $1.79 per $100 of assessed value. When combined with the county and school district, Atlantic City residents' effective tax rate in 2018 was $3.85 per $100 of assessed value.
The 2019 budget was voted on during the May 15 public meeting of City Council and passed unanimously. Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. was scheduled to present the budget to the governing body that evening, but an emergency water main break on Albany Avenue led to his absence.
Gilliam's office declined to discuss the budget when contacted last week stating that the mayor would "be giving his budget address during the June council meeting and would rather wait to make comments."
A public hearing on the 2019 municipal budget will take place during the June 19 City Council meeting.
The city has budgeted for anticipated additional revenue from both the casino payment in lieu of tax program ($549,435), the investment alternative tax ($7.11 million) and energy receipts tax ($3.34 million).
However, the city is losing nearly $5 million of leftover funds from the now-defunct Atlantic City Alliance.
The city's administration department is cutting nearly $3.48 million from last year's appropriations. Budgets for the revenue and finance department (-$68,447) and public works department (-$892,639) are also being cut in 2019.
Planning and development will receive an additional $340,000, public safety will get an increase of $597,000 and an additional $86,000 has been allocated for licensing and inspections.
The city's debt service for 2019 increased by $1.024 million. Last year, Atlantic City's debt service was $34.3 million.
The last, and final, casino tax appeal settlement is also budgeted for 2019. A nearly $1.24 million payment to settle the appeal from the former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort, now Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, is budgeted for this year.
