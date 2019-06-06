ATLANTIC CITY — Just when it seems the seaside resort is poised to get its fiscal house in order, an obscure provision buried within the casino PILOT law is going to deliver yet another setback.
If Atlantic City's casinos eclipse $3 billion in total gaming revenue this year, the resort would actually receive about $14 million less from the industry in 2020 because of a crediting mechanism built into the 2016 legislation.
The 10-year PILOT, or payment in lieu of tax, bill was intended to stabilize Atlantic City's finances by temporarily eliminating the volatility of costly tax appeals from the casinos and provide a predictable revenue stream for the city, the county and the school district based on annual gaming revenue.
However, the state Department of Community Affairs — the agency with direct fiscal oversight of Atlantic City following the 2016 takeover — noted in a budget document that even if PILOT payments were to increase because gaming revenue reached the next fiscal benchmark, the city would experience a net loss because of a crediting concept in the law that holds casino tax payments at 2015 levels.
The credit will be paid for with money from investment alternative tax funds that the city is statutorily obligated to use for municipal debt service.
In 2018, Atlantic City received nearly $9.7 million in IAT funds. The 2019 municipal budget, which has not been formally adopted, anticipates more than $13.8 million from IAT funds.
If the casino industry meets the $3 billion gaming revenue threshold outlined in the PILOT, Atlantic City will not receive any IAT funds in 2020 or 2021.
The Mayor's Office and the DCA were both contacted for comment, but have yet to respond.
Council President Marty Small Sr. said he was aware of the provision in the PILOT legislation and it was one of the reasons he testified last year to the State Legislature about Atlantic City being able to recoup a percentage of sports betting tax revenues. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in October that host municipalities of sports betting facilities would receive 1.25% of revenue, but Atlantic City was bypassed in favor of the funds going to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
Small said the city has "begged" Trenton for luxury, room and parking fees in the past, which are all revenue streams that most municipalities keep yet Atlantic City does not and contributes to the resort's fiscal shortfalls.
"It’s a shame that we are not reaping the benefits of activities in the city," Small said, about the potential for lost revenue despite the success of the casino industry. "Something has to change. People can’t keep saying that they care about the financial well-being of Atlantic City and then, when we come up with new ideas, they shut it down."
Sixth Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz said that not only was he surprised to learn about the little-known provision in the PILOT law, but that he felt it "ran counter to the recent state involvement and the spirit of that involvement in our finances."
"As the municipal finances are being stabilized and the tax rate stabilized, the one huge issue that we have as a city is our debt burden and our inability to bond money for capital improvements," Kurtz said. "Reducing the IATs to the city at a time like this is going to have a very negative impact because the purpose of diverting IATs in the first place was to deal with the overwhelming debt burden and put us in a position to accomplish capital improvements."
The PILOT law outlines tiers for total gaming revenue generated by the casino industry and resulting payments in lieu of taxes. In 2018, the casino industry reported $2.86 billion in revenue and the PILOT responsibility was $132.6 million. The city received $70.2 million of that total, while Atlantic County was paid $15.6 million and the Atlantic City school district was given $44.2 million.
Two new casino properties and legalized sports betting created additional gaming revenue streams in the second half of 2018. With a full year of nine operational casino properties and sports wagering revenue, the industry is on pace to eclipse the $3 billion threshold in the PILOT bill. The resulting PILOT amount for 2019 is estimated to be roughly $152.6 million.
Atlantic County would receive approximately 20.6% and the Atlantic City school district would be paid about 33% based on last year's calculation, although the school system payment is subject to change.
From 2022 to 2026, the final years of the PILOT, the crediting mechanism lapses and Atlantic City would again receive its portion of IAT funds. According to the DCA budget document, the city would receive annual IAT funding of $39.6 million during those years.
