ATLANTIC CITY — The city's Democratic Committee chose its slate of six candidates from 22 contenders for this year's City Council race Monday night at Unite Here Local 54 union headquarters.
Those not chosen chalked it up to internal party politics and vowed to fight hard to win in the June 4 primary without the party backing.
"We're on," said 6th Ward contender John C. Exadaktilos, who did not get the committee's nod — that went to Mohammed Suhel Ahmed — but said he will work hard in the primary to get the right to challenge incumbent Republican Jesse O. Kurtz in November.
Each of the city’s six ward council seats is up for election this year, all for four-year terms.
ATLANTIC CITY — Twenty-two people have submitted petitions to run for six open seats on City…
The night was a mixed bag for incumbents.
Incumbent 1st Ward Councilman Aaron "Sporty" Randolph got the vast majority of votes in his race, and 2nd Ward Councilman and Council President Marty Small faced no opposition.
But while 3rd Ward incumbent Councilman Kaleem Shabazz won, it was by a lesser margin, as challenger Torres W. Mayfield Sr. got about a third of the votes.
And in the 5th ward, incumbent Councilman Chuen “Jimmy” Cheng got only four votes. The majority went to Muhammad “Anjum” Zia.
Fourth Ward Councilman William “Speedy” Marsh is not seeking re-election. Md Hossain Morshed won the committee's support in that Ward.
Many of the winners sat in a corner watching the vote with Democrat power broker Craig Callaway, whose support is vital to getting support from the larger committee, according to some candidates who didn't fare well in the vote.
Small is the only candidate who is running unopposed in either the June 4 primary election or the Nov. 5 general election.
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.