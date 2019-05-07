ATLANTIC CITY — The Planning Board will consider adopting the Ducktown Neighborhood Revitalization Plan during a public hearing Tuesday afternoon.
The purpose of the hearing is to receive and consider public comment on the Ducktown revitalization plan as an amendment to the city’s master plan.
The hearing will begin at 4 p.m. in the Henry E. “Hank” Tyner Memorial Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
The Ducktown plan is the result of nearly 10 months of community, business and resident input toward improving the historic Atlantic City neighborhood. The revitalization plan was created by Rutala Associates and published in April.
The goals of the plan include: promoting the livability of Ducktown; enhancing the neighborhood’s viability by supporting a varied commercial base; preserving the neighborhood’s historic legacy; and, addressing the quality of life and safety concerns.
The 185-page document features an implementation plan detailing each recommendation, a time frame for completion, responsible parties and funding sources.
