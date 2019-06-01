ATLANTIC CITY — The owners of a resort coffee shop say they will be closing at the end of this month after less than a year in business.
Hayday Coffee, an independent coffee shop in the 100 block of Tennessee Avenue, will close June 30, according to an announcement on the business’ Twitter page.
🙏GRATITUDE🙏 Hayday is, and will always be, Atlantic City’s Coffee Shop. It’s hard to share that we will be closing the doors of our inaugural location on Tennessee Avenue on June 30. The building owner plans to bring his own concept to the space. #seemyHayday pic.twitter.com/YeapWoV99i— Hayday Coffee (@haydaycoffee) June 1, 2019
“The building owner plans to bring his own concept to the space,” according to the tweet.
The coffee shop, named after the original Boardwalk rolling chair that was introduced by William Hayday in the 1880s, opened in August. It was one of the businesses that made up the "Orange Loop," an area of up-and-coming commercial development along Tennessee and New York avenues and St. James Place, the orange spaces on a traditional Monopoly board.
The business was founded by friends Evan Sanchez, Loryn Simonsen and Zenith Shah, and features coffee, tea and espresso drinks as well as baked goods from Kizbee’s Kitchen.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to the owners for comment.
