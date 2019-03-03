Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Co-owner Eric Ganter inspects the still in the distillery/showroom in preparation for the grand opening. Friday March 24 2017 The Little Water Distillery is holding it's grand opening on Saturday. The Atlantic City distillery has been distilling for a couple years and it's whiskey products are now properly aged to be sold. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Owners Eric Ganter, of Ventnor, left, and Mark Ganter, of Ocean City, left, check on the maturation of whiskey, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017, at Atlantic City's first legal distillery Little Water Distillery. The distillery is set to officially open in the coming months. Their first product, White Cap Whiskey will be followed by a Prosperity and a Liberty Rum.
Owners Mark Ganter, of Ocean City, left, and his brother Eric Ganter, of Ventnor, of Atlantic City’s first legal distillery Little Water Distillery, discuss production of their first rum products, Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017. The distillery is set to officially open in the coming months. Their first product, White Cap Whiskey will be followed by a Prosperity and a Liberty Rum.
Eric Ganter, co-founder of Atlantic City's Little Water Distillery, has died at age 45, his brother Mark Ganter said Sunday.
Eric Ganter, of Ventnor, and his brother, Mark, opened the resort's first legal distillery in December 2016 in a converted electrical warehouse in Atlantic City's Northeast Inlet. The pair were inspired to open the distillery after buying their father a still for his 70th birthday in 2013.
Eric Ganter was the "creative energy" behind the company, his brother said.
That was clear from the start, when Eric Ganter came up with the name Little Water while researching the history of the region, Mark Ganter said. The city of Absecon, bordering Atlantic City, is named for the Absegami tribe of Native Americas from the word "Absogami," which means "little stream."
"He had an artistic eye. ... He was much of the creative energy behind the business, from the brand to the designs," Mark Ganter said.
The business posted a statement on Saturday.
"Eric was the meaning and passion behind all that is special about Little Water Distillery. Simply put — he is why we have all come together and why we will continue to grow, thrive and live out his vision," the business posted.
Prior to opening Little Water, Eric Ganter was a technology teacher at the Ventnor Educational Community Complex. He grew up in Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County.
Visitations will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton with a service to follow.
Friday March 24 2017 (l-r) Brothers Eric and Mark Ganter, co-owners of The Little Water Distillery is holding it's grand opening on Saturday. The Atlantic City distillery has been distilling for a couple years and it's whiskey products are now properly aged to be sold. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Co-owner Mark Ganter checks barrels in preparation for the grand opening. Friday March 24 2017 The Little Water Distillery is holding it’s grand opening on Saturday. The Atlantic City distillery has been distilling for a couple years and it’s whiskey products are now properly aged to be sold. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Co-owner Eric Ganter checks thorough the distillery/showroom in preparation for the grand opening. Friday March 24 2017 The Little Water Distillery is holding it's grand opening on Saturday. The Atlantic City distillery has been distilling for a couple years and it's whiskey products are now properly aged to be sold. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
