ATLANTIC CITY — In the past three years, Shehzad Ahmed has seen violence, prostitution, drug dealing and gang activity in front of the Fox Manor Hotel from his parking attendant booth in the public lot across Pacific Avenue.
"I don't lie to our customers. I tell them it’s not safe around here because of (Fox Manor)," he said. "I don’t feel safe."
On Thursday, Ahmed watched as police officers and code enforcement officials swept through the 46-unit hotel and ordered everyone to leave before boarding up the nuisance property.
Dale Finch, director of the city's Department of Licensing and Inspections, announced the action during Wednesday night's City Council meeting. He said city inspectors identified 70 code enforcement violations at the property in late May with a compliance date of June 30 to bring the property up to code. Finch said the violations included leaks, wiring issues and "general property maintenance."
The Press submitted an Open Public Records Act request for inspection reports and notices of violations at Fox Manor on July 17, but the information has not yet been released.
An inspector returned July 11 and found only five of the cited violations had been abated. The inspector wrote to Finch in an email later that day that in her "21 years of conducting inspections in Atlantic City, hotels, motels, apartment building and complexes, single family homes and the Fox Manor, I have never experienced the uncomfortable and fearful feeling that I felt this morning at the Fox Manor ... I never felt so insecure and unsafe on the job."
Finch said his department made the decision Tuesday to close the hotel and have the property vacated.
"It’s been a problem, and it just reached a point where we had to take action," Finch said. "We just felt like we had to pull the trigger on this thing and close it down."
Hotel operator Jimmy Jasani declined to comment and denied The Press entry to accompany city inspectors on a walkthrough.
Sean Reardon, principal owner of SMAC Hotels LLC, bought the property at 2707 Pacific Ave. in 2016 but does not operate the hotel business. He said Jasani was a previous tenant whose lease transferred with the sale of the property.
"It’s a step in the right direction to address the bigger problem," he said. "Atlantic City is plagued with drugs and crime, and the whole area that surrounds the Fox Manor is a rough area that decades ago used to not be.”
Motorists driving by the property shouted “hallelujah” and “about time” from their vehicles as they drove by Thursday afternoon.
Finch said a recent inventory taken by inspectors found 27 people staying in the hotel, but he could not say how many long-term or extended-stay residents were living there.
Anyone staying at the property was given 48 hours' notice to leave.
Guests at the discount hotel left Fox Manor with suitcases, backpacks and trash bags filled with personal belongings. Several of them commented on their way out the door that the only notice they had been given was a sign posted Wednesday on the front door that stated, “This structure is unfit for human occupancy.”
One guest, who identified himself as New Jack, said he had been staying at Fox Manor on and off for the past nine years. The 27-year-old said the people who lived inside the building had a familial bond and looked out for one another.
“I love this place,” he said, holding a small bag of personal effects on the opposite side of Pacific Avenue. “They need to fix it so we can get the family back.”
Reardon, who owns 10 other properties in Atlantic City, according to tax records, said he hopes to clean the property up and have it reopened within a year. He credited executives from the nearby Tropicana Atlantic City with offering support toward the goal of cleaning up the area.
“The intentions were (always) to renovate the property and make it nice again,” he said. “I guess it’ll just be happening sooner than expected.”
Finch said his department is working alongside the Mayor’s Office and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on other properties in the city's Tourism District with similar issues.
“We want to put our best foot forward with all the positive things happening in the city now,” he said. “This was one of those properties that was not in the best interest of the city.”
