ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will have to try its luck farther up the Boardwalk this year now that it has changed its route to comply with new Boardwalk vehicle restrictions.
The parade, which is scheduled for noon March 9, will start on the Boardwalk at Rhode Island Avenue and travel 1.3 miles to Arkansas Avenue, where all floats and vehicles will exit the Boardwalk.
The parade previously started near States Avenue and exited on Albany Avenue.
Last month, Mayor Frank Gilliam moved to restrict vehicle traffic on the Boardwalk to emergency vehicles, saying it has caused structural damage to older sections of the wooden way that may cost as much as $50 million to fix. An engineer’s inspection deemed the Boardwalk “structurally sound and safe for foot traffic,” according to a spokeswoman for the state Department of Community Affairs.
The new sections recently completed from Ocean Resort Casino into the Inlet are not considered as much of a concern.
“There’s no reason not to agree. We don’t want to cause any more harm to it,” parade manager Johnny Exadaktilos said.
This year’s parade lineup has yet to be announced, but the event typically includes walking groups and floats representing more than 40 local businesses and service organizations.
The parade will still have floats but will also look into using smaller trams, Exadaktilos said.
