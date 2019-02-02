ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Friday arrested a 14-year-old boy in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy two days earlier.
Officers on Wednesday found the victim, a city resident, in the 1000 block of Magellan Avenue. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Officer Armani Rex found the suspect in the 600 block of North New York Avenue. Police said he was in possession of a loaded handgun, brass knuckles and a small amount of marijuana.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 15-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near Magellan Avenue, police said.
The boy, who lives in the city, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon. He was taken to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.
The Violent Crimes Unit was aided in its investigation by tips from the community and tip411.
