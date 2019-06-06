ATLANTIC CITY — State Monitor Rick Richardella and city Business Administrator Jason Holt will be leaving their positions, according to the state Department of Community Affairs.
"The city and state are excited about Atlantic City’s direction, the progress being made and what the future holds for this dynamic community," DCA spokeswoman Lisa Ryan said in a statement. She also said the two will be replaced soon.
"We are reconceptualizing the business administrator position in light of the changes and opportunities in the city and believe this ... will help keep the momentum going," Ryan said.
City Council President Marty Small said it will be a big loss for the city.
"These two guys were there from the inception of the state takeover," said Small. "Those guys are true professionals ... and had a great relationship with City Council.
"But you know decisions are made up top," Small said.
He said he hopes council will have a say in who is hired to replace them.
State officials have said the city will remain under state oversight until at least 2021.
Ryan's statement thanked Holt for the contribution he has made to the city's turnaround, "and we wish him well," she said.
She said Holt will stay on until a replacement or interim administrator is identified, "which has not happened as of yet."
Richardella is being moved to Trenton to help lead the DCA’s effort to encourage shared services among municipalities, Ryan said.
She called it a key initiative of the Murphy administration.
"We are currently assessing Division of Local Government Services staff for the role," Ryan said of Richardella's replacement.
Richardella, a former police chief, was hired by Atlantic City in 2016 after being Camden’s state fiscal monitor and helping implement the “Camden Metro-Police Initiative” to form the Camden County Regional Police Department, according to his LinkedIn profile.
