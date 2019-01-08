ATLANTIC CITY — The team behind the upcoming Women’s March and rally is hosting a press conference Wednesday to reveal a major announcement.
The “exciting and major announcement” will be made during an 11 a.m. press conference in Boardwalk Hall, according to a news release, but no other details hinting at the announcement were included.
The Atlantic City Women’s March in honor of Fannie Lou Hamer, a voting and women’s rights activist, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 19 on the Boardwalk. The rally will include Jessica Care Moore, an artist and activist, keynote speaker Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, and other grassroots groups and labor and faith-based organizations.
“There is a special type of excitement and eclectic buzz surrounding the coming together of these phenomenal groups and diverse women from across the state of New Jersey,” said Estina Baker, Senior Campaign Lead for Communications Workers of America-NJ and Senior Adviser to the march’s Leadership Team. “There is so much history for women, the labor movement and civil rights movement right on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, particularly at the venue of the march. Our Union is so very honored and thrilled to be a part of this moment of history in our great state."
