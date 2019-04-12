ATLANTIC CITY — The state said Friday that full-time, non-uniformed city workers will receive wage and salary hikes, including 3% salary increases in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
On Wednesday night at a council meeting, officials said property owners in the resort will find relief in their municipal tax bills for the third consecutive year.
Council President Marty Small Sr. said the 2019 municipal budget would not raise taxes on property owners.
A joint statement from Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., Small and the state Department of Community Affairs on Friday afternoon reiterated Small's comment that no property-tax increase is projected for this year's budget.
Members of the Atlantic City White Collar Professional Association, Teamsters Local 331, the Alliance of Atlantic City Supervisory Employees and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers would benefit from the wage and salary increases, the statement said.
Under the proposal, in addition to the 2 percent raises from 2019 through 2021, a one-time $1,000 stipend would go to full-timers employed by the city as of Jan. 1, 2015. Those with a base salary under $25,500 would be retroactively brought up to that amount as of Jan. 1, 2018, or receive a 2% raise, whichever is greater.
Those with a salary more than $25,500 would get a 2% retroactive salary increase for 2018, and those who did not receive a one-time $500 stipend in 2018 would receive it this year, according to the joint statement.
“I'm ecstatic,” said Small. "This budget represents a win for our taxpayers and our hardworking employees."
In November, Small and several other members of council proposed stipends for public employees.
The city was looking at a tax increase of 23.9% this year, Small said, but the budget committee put together a proposal that kept the rate flat for 2019.
Two years ago, council adopted a municipal budget that decreased the tax rate for the first time in more than a decade. In 2018, the governing body passed a $225 million operating budget that kept taxes flat.
The 2017 budget was the first passed after the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act was signed into law and the Department of Community Affairs began its fiscal oversight of Atlantic City.
Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.
