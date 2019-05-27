On the final day of the long holiday weekend, crowds continued to flock to the beaches and boardwalks in Ocean City and Atlantic City.
But even as day-trippers staked out spots on the sand or strolled along the boards, others began to pack up their cars and head home.
“Back to reality,” said Eric Edginton, of Malvern, Pennsylvania, as his family took one last bike ride on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
His kids Christian, 5, and Cora, 3, who stopped to point at some dolphins they'd spotted from the Boardwalk, have to go back to school, but they will be back digging holes on the beach and fishing in the bay by June 5.
In both Atlantic City and Ocean City, the overall sense was that this holiday weekend drew more visitors than normal, likely aided by three days of ideal beach weather.
Tom Ferguson, who has worked at Goofy Golf on the Ocean City Boardwalk since 1991, thought that this had been the busiest Memorial Day weekend ever.
Meanwhile, in Atlantic City, while swarms of vacationers were arriving for a day of sun, sand and maybe a little gambling, Dr. Deborah Landau-Kennis and her husband, Scott, were heading back to Montvale, Bergen County, after the three-day weekend. The couple has a condo at the Ritz-Carlton Atlantic City and makes several trips to the resort every year.
Scott Kennis said they took in a comedy show at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and dined at Dock's Oyster House while in town.
"We love Atlantic City," Landau-Kennis said, "(because of) all it has to offer. The beaches, the dining experiences, the shows, the music, the hotels, dancing. What can you not love about it? ... We love the town better than any of the (other) beach communities."
Being frequent visitors to Atlantic City, the Kennises said there was a noticeable difference in the atmosphere and the vibe in the resort this year compared with previous trips. They said the summer of 2019 could prove to be a "turning point" for the city as it attempts to reinvent itself, once again.
"We saw it on the Boardwalk," Kennis said. "It was busy everywhere. The casinos were crowded, the restaurants were crowded."
Chris Corday, of Northvale, Bergen County, said he had a great weekend going to the beach every day in Ocean City. But, as he pulled down a cooler and the last of his family's things to the car on Central Avenue, he had a different way to describe his thoughts about hitting the traffic early that afternoon.
“Miserable,” he joked. “We’re hoping everybody stays and lets us leave first.”
His family was invited to stay with his friend, Joe Kilty, who has owned the home in the 1500 block of Central Avenue for the past three years. Kilty lives primarily in Ashburn, Virginia, and said it was their own small vacation before he gets ready to rent the property for the rest of the summer.
“Typically Memorial weekend is ‘owner’s weekend,’” he said. “A lot of the owners are taking advantage of the last good weekend of the spring and then transitioning to the summer."
The valet area outside Tropicana Atlantic City was crowded Monday morning as well with travelers trying to beat the shore exodus.
The Weggemans were among dozens of vacationers waiting for their vehicle outside the casino. The family had a three-hour trip back home to Connecticut in front of them, but said they enjoyed the long weekend in Atlantic City.
Now, they just needed to convince others from their area that Atlantic City is a worthwhile vacation destination.
"It's the stigma of the old Atlantic City, with the crime," Phillip Weggeman said. "That's what I hear a lot ... (but) it's cleaned up, it feels safer. The Boardwalk ambassadors do a great job."
His wife, Kim, said the other common complaint they hear about the resort is that there is "nothing to do for kids." However, they managed to keep their daughter, Jennifer, entertained throughout the vacation in the pool at the family's condo.
Across the porte-cochère, Kelly Holda and Chris Kennedy found plenty to do with young Gabriella and Cole. The family was preparing to head back to Etters, Pennsylvania, after a three-night stay.
"We come here every Memorial Day," Holda said. "We like the fireworks show at Tropicana, we like getting on the beach. We like the atmosphere here."
Alison Boswell, 15, also had to go back to school, but not before she finished her last shift at Beach It, a clothing store on Ocean City's Boardwalk. This was her first job. While it's her family's tradition to travel from Exton, Pennsylvania, to Ocean City, it's also a tradition to get a summer job there.
“All the cousins have been working and spending their summer down here, so it was her turn,” said her mother, Tracy. They were happy to have her help as early as possible.
“It’s crazy down here during the weekends,” Alison Boswell said.
