ATLANTIC CITY — The Battle by the Bay remembered its “ticket master” on Sunday afternoon.
The high school basketball showcase event held a ceremony before the Atlantic City/Pleasantville game to remember William "Sonny" Lea, who passed away in October.
Lea helped found the Battle by the Bay in 1995. His North Kentucky Avenue barbershop was the place to buy tickets for the event.
“It’s bittersweet,” Lee’s daughter Nynell Langford said before the ceremony. “A lot of times when people go away, everything they stood for goes too. This makes the family feel good that people are remembering and honoring him. I’m grateful, and I know he would be too.”
The Battle by the Bay annually features some of the state’s top high school basketball teams.
“Sonny was our ticket master,” said Wilbur Banks, the chairman of the Battle by the Bay committee. “He’s sorely missed. He took pride in selling tickets to the Battle by the Bay.”
An Atlantic City icon, the 83-year-old Lea died from internal injuries Oct. 15 in Williamstown after being rear-ended on Route 322.
Lea’s barbershop was the hub of Atlantic City sports life. Lea worked with neighborhood youth by providing them scholarships and taking them to basketball games.
“He was always into basketball,” Langford said. “Whether it’s boys or girls or just the sport in itself. He was about just supporting people period. That was the kind of man he was.”
Banks presented Lea’s children Langford and Terry, Mike and Edward Lea with a basketball trophy. Lea’s other daughter, Yvette Davis, lives in North Carolina and could not attend the ceremony. Lea’s grandchildren and other family members joined in the ceremony.
“Sonny,” Banks said, “we love you. We know you’re watching us right now.”
