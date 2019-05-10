ATLANTIC CITY — The Bungalow Park Civic Association gave a spring cleaning to the Wabash Avenue playground Friday morning, removing about 10 large bags of litter, and helped homeowners dispose of large, heavy items throughout the neighborhood.

The annual cleanup had stopped for a couple of years, but association member Al Bailey decided to restart it, and to thank some longtime volunteers for their service over the decades.

"It was a beautiful, successful day," said Bailey. He has lived for a long time in the neighborhood, which is made up of smaller, older homes around lagoons — and some larger ones on the water — that face the Marina District.

The city provided trucks to pick up larger items, Bailey said, and gave plaques to community members who have been helping with annual cleanups for decades: the day's two captains, James Inloes and Robert Lewis, both in their 90s, who have lived in the neighborhood more than 50 years; and a posthumous award to the late John Pettit, whose wife, Dorsie, is treasurer of the Bungalow Park association.

Pettit was integral to making the cleanups happen, said Al Bailey's wife, Patricia. After his death a few years ago, the event stopped.

"My husband said, 'Let's pick it back up,'" said Patricia Bailey.

Roslyn Talley of Covenant House and seven young residents there helped, as did Councilman Aaron "Sporty" Randolph and city workers, Patricia Bailey said.

Randolph said he grew up near Bungalow Park and has known Inloes "since I was a little guy."

He arranged for the plaques and for city workers to provide extra services.

"The city employees did a great job," Randolph said.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

