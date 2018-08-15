ATLANTIC CITY — The Tourism District could soon be home to a medical marijuana dispensary and growhouse.
An application has been submitted to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to grant a use variance for the Calvi Electric Co. building on California Avenue to harvest and grow medicinal marijuana. The application, signed by Calvi Electric President Mike Brestle and Longview Strategic LLC CEO Ellie Siegal, was submitted to CRDA on Aug. 6.
A public hearing on the application will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the CRDA office on Pennsylvania Avenue. After receiving public testimony on the application, CRDA Director of Planning and Development Lance Landgraf will make a recommendation to the full board, which will consider the variance at the authority's next public meeting, scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 21.
EGG HARBOR CITY — A local boat-maker is looking to get into the marijuana business.
According to the application, the main Calvi Electric building would serve as a medical marijuana dispensary and the rear buildings would house an indoor cultivation operation.
The applicants are also seeking approval from the state to operate a treatment center. New Jersey recently expanded the number of available medical marijuana dispensary permits.
Cresco Labs LLC, an existing medical marijuana operator with cultivation, processing and retail facilities in Pennsylvania and Illinois, would partner with the applicants.
"Our leadership team from Cresco Labs LLC has given countless interviews, participated in numerous educational seminars (for the general public, for industry participants, for law and graduate students, and for patients and doctors, among others) and provided dozens of regulator-approved tours of their existing facilities to interested/concerned community members, the media, regulators and lawmakers interested in learning more," the application reads. "Open, transparent access is necessary to change minds and advance progress. We intend to take the same approach in Atlantic City."
The facility would employ about 30 Atlantic City residents, according to the application.
The company intends to manufacture marijuana lozenges, topical application products such as patches, lotions and balms, and oils.
