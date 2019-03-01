Carl Icahn appointed three people to the board of directors for Caesars Entertainment Corporation, giving the billionaire hedge-fund manager a significant amount of influence over the gaming and hospitality company's future.
In a statement Friday, Caesars and Icahn — who controls 9.78 percent of the company, according to recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — announced an agreement that replaced three existing board members and allows for a fourth representative if the new chief executive officer "who is acceptable to new directors" is not named in 45 days.
According to Reuters, Icahn has considered naming former Tropicana Atlantic City CEO Tony Rodio as the new chief executive to replace the outgoing Mark Frissora.
Caesars Entertainment is Atlantic City's largest casino operator. The company's three casino hotels — Bally's, Caesars and Harrah's Resort — represent 30 percent of the Atlantic City market.
Icahn, who has a checkered history with casino properties in the country's second-largest gaming market, said in a press release Friday that "the best path forward for Caesars requires a thorough strategic process to sell or merge the company to further develop its already strong regional presence," in Las Vegas, but made no mention of Atlantic City.
Multiple requests for comment left with Icahn Enterprises' Manhattan-based office were not returned.
After selling Tropicana Entertainment and its real estate holdings in 2018 for $1.85 billion and with only a single vacant property left in his portfolio — Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino — there were thoughts Icahn's relationship with Atlantic City was nearing an end.
"Carl Icahn is the dominant (Atlantic City) player," tweeted Jim Kennedy, former executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and a local economist, when news of Icahn's stake in Caesars was made public last week. "Icahn has one mission — to enhance shareholder value. Not reinvent (Atlantic City)."
On Friday morning, Kennedy again took to social media, tweeting: "There are 12 Directors...Icahn gets (three) seats for his Senior Executives ...plus CEO pick (fourth seat). With other outside directions, he has effective control."
Icahn's history in Atlantic City has produced mixed results.
The global investor is often credited with rescuing Tropicana Atlantic City from bankruptcy and turning it into the second-highest gaming revenue producing property in the market, under Rodio's watch.
His attempts in 2017 to use nearly $5.6 million from casino investment alternative taxes, or IAT, to fund the demolition of Trump Plaza was blocked by Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
Icahn acquired Trump Plaza and Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort as part of a debt-purchase deal of Trump Entertainment Resorts after one of the company's three bankruptcies. A very public dispute with the local casino workers' union, UNITE HERE Local 54, led to the closure of the Taj Mahal in 2016.
Hard Rock International and a group of local investors purchased the Boardwalk property for $50 million from Icahn in 2017 and spent $500 million on a complete renovation before reopening it in June 2018 as the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
