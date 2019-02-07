ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters on Thursday put out a fire in a home on Melrose Avenue in the Northeast Inlet.
Battalion Chief Bill DiLorenzo said fire crews got the call just after 9 a.m. They arrived to find smoke coming from the rear of the home and flames on the first floor.
The home's two residents were at work when they received notification from a security alarm company that the fire alarms were going off inside.
Residents were able to rescue a cat and two turtles.
Fire Chief Scott Evans said the fire was believed to be electrical and started near the kitchen. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The home sustained little damage. Residents were allowed back in to gather their belongings after the fire was extinguished, but fire officials advised them to stay with family or friends a day or two to allow for smoke to clear the home.
