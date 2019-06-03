ATLANTIC CITY — Route 30 was closed in both directions for more than two hours Monday morning after the top of a cement truck got caught on overhead wires and snapped a utility pole, police said.

The accident occurred in the area of the drawbridge near Clayton's Self-Storage on Absecon Boulevard.

At 8:47 a.m., a Penn Jersey Building Materials cement truck driving west attempted to enter the jug handle, when the top of the truck caught and stretched the utility wires, downing the pole and dropping wires onto the road.

Wires landed on an eastbound vehicle. Police said the driver of that vehicle was not injured. 

A spokesperson for Atlantic City Electric reported the wires were not part of its electrical infrastructure and did not cause any power outages. 

Atlantic City police said outbound traffic was diverted at Gramercy Avenue. 

Pleasantville police were directing traffic away from Atlantic City at East Delilah Road and directing drivers onto North Franklin Boulevard. 

Absecon police detoured motorists to Shore Road.

Eastbound traffic on Route 30 was at a near standstill in Absecon as three lanes were merged into one and then led off.

The road was reopened at 11:56 a.m.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments