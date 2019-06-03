ATLANTIC CITY — Route 30 was closed in both directions for more than two hours Monday morning after the top of a cement truck got caught on overhead wires and snapped a utility pole, police said.
The accident occurred in the area of the drawbridge near Clayton's Self-Storage on the White Horse Pike. Police said
At 8:47 a.m., a Penn Jersey Building Materials cement truck driving west attempted to enter the jug handle, when the top of the truck caught and stretched the utility wires, downing the pole and dropping wires onto the road.
Wires landed on an eastbound vehicle. Police said the driver of that vehicle was not injured.
A spokesperson for Atlantic City Electric reported the wires were not part of its electrical infrastructure and did not cause any power outages.
Atlantic City police said outbound traffic was diverted at Gramercy Avenue.
Pleasantville police were directing traffic away from Atlantic City at East Delilah Road and directing drivers onto North Franklin Boulevard.
Absecon police detoured motorists to Shore Road.
Eastbount traffic on Route 30 was at a near standstill in Absecon as three lanes were merged into one and then led off.
The road was reopened at approximately 11:56 a.m.
