ATLANTIC CITY — Grammy-award winning rapper 50 Cent will be "In da Club" and popping champagne bottles Friday night.
50 Cent will be hosting a launch party at HQ2 Nightclub, inside Ocean Resort Casino, to celebrate his new champagne brand, Le Chemin du Roi. Thomas Gold, a German DJ and producer, will be performing.
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, became a mainstream artist with the 2003 release of his album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" which featured the Billboard Hot 100 hits "In da Club," "21 Questions," "P.I.M.P," and "If I Can't." The album sold over 8 million copies worldwide and certified 6-times platinum.
Jackson also starred in a full-length feature film with the same title as his hit album based on his life and career.
Tickets for the event are $20.
Since opening in June, HQ2 Nightlclub and Beachclub has hosted celebrities, including Heidi Klum and and Alessandra Ambrosio, as well as world-renowned artists such as Kaskade, Diplo, Jermaine Dupri and Shaquille “DJ Diesel” O’Neal.
