50 Cent

Grammy-award winning rap artist 50 Cent will be hosting a launch party Friday at HQ2 Nightclub inside Ocean Resort Casino.

 AP Photo

ATLANTIC CITY — Grammy-award winning rapper 50 Cent will be "In da Club" and popping champagne bottles Friday night.

50 Cent will be hosting a launch party at HQ2 Nightclub, inside Ocean Resort Casino, to celebrate his new champagne brand, Le Chemin du Roi. Thomas Gold, a German DJ and producer, will be performing.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, became a mainstream artist with the 2003 release of his album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" which featured the Billboard Hot 100 hits "In da Club," "21 Questions," "P.I.M.P," and "If I Can't." The album sold over 8 million copies worldwide and certified 6-times platinum. 

Jackson also starred in a full-length feature film with the same title as his hit album based on his life and career.

Tickets for the event are $20.

Since opening in June, HQ2 Nightlclub and Beachclub has hosted celebrities, including Heidi Klum and and Alessandra Ambrosio, as well as world-renowned artists such as Kaskade, Diplo, Jermaine Dupri and Shaquille “DJ Diesel” O’Neal.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.