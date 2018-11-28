Complaints against Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman-at-Large Jeffree Fauntleroy II have been remanded to municipal court, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland announced Wednesday.
On Nov. 11, Gilliam and Fauntleroy were engaged in a fight with at least two people outside Haven nightclub at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. Video footage reviewed by The Press of Atlantic City showed Gilliam exchanging punches with an unidentified individual and Fauntleroy tossing another man to the ground from behind.
Summonses for simple assault and harassment were issued to Gilliam and Fauntleroy on Nov. 14.
The complaints against the pair will be addressed in North Wildwood municipal court Dec. 11.
On Monday, the Atlantic City Democratic Committee voted to denounced Gilliam and Fauntleroy during a special emergency meeting.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
