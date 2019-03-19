ATLANTIC CITY — The Coast Guard airlifted an unconscious man from a cruise ship about 100 miles southeast of the resort.
Early Tuesday morning, the Coast Guard's Fifth District command center was notified that a 52-year-old man was found unconscious on the pool deck of the MSC Divina. The Coast Guard could not identify the man as of Tuesday evening.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, launched to assist, the Coast Guard said.
Once on scene, the helicopter crew safely hoisted the man up and transported him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, the Coast Guard said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.