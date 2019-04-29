ATLANTIC CITY— State, county and local law enforcement officials have invited community members to learn more about new initiatives targeting police use-of-force incidents and to discuss the issue at large during a community forum Monday night.
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner will join city leaders to discuss the "Use of Force Project" from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. James AME Church on N. New York Avenue.
The project looks to design a new system for obtaining police use-of-force data and hopes to ensure that data is monitored and transparent.
The forum will also address the Attorney General's Independent Prosecutor Directive, an initiative that aims to ensure investigations of officer-involved shootings are independent, and police training programs related to cultural diversity and implicit bias.
Along with providing information, the forum will have a listening session where community members can give their thoughts.
Those in attendance will also include Thomas Eicher, Director of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountablity; City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz; Rev. Dr. James Coazum III, Senior Pastor, St. James AME Church and others.
