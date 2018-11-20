ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II punched and chased two men while threatening to physically harm a woman, saying, “I’ll (expletive) you up,” during a fight outside a casino nightclub earlier this month, according to court documents.
Gilliam and Fauntleroy were involved in the fight at 2:22 a.m. Nov. 11 outside Haven Nightclub at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Gilliam “swung a punch but missed but kept trying to attack” one man and chased another man around a car after a punch didn’t land, according to summonses obtained by The Press of Atlantic City through an Open Public Records Act request.
Fauntleroy punched one of the men in the face “a few times then threw him on the floor and chased him,” according to one of the complaints.
Both men allegedly made verbal threats to a woman, saying they were going to (expletive) her up, according to the documents.
The three complaining witnesses, Julie Rodriguez, Gregory Aulicino and Joseph Camarata, are employees of Haven.
The elected officials are due in court 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3, according to the summonses. Three of the summonses were issued to Gilliam, two for simple assault and one for harassment. Fauntleroy was issued two summonses, one each for simple assault and harassment. According to the documents, the elected officials were issued the summonses Nov. 14.
Video footage of the incident reviewed by The Press of Atlantic City had no audio, and it is unclear who initiated first contact, but a fight ensued that lasted about 45 seconds.
The video showed Gilliam and an unidentified man exchanging punches in a parking area outside the nightclub. In the same video, Fauntleroy can be seen grabbing a man from behind and throwing him to the ground.
A woman is also seen yelling at Gilliam and the other two men. No one hit the woman during the fight.
Gilliam and Fauntleroy initially described the incident as a verbal disagreement. After The Press reviewed a video of the fight and called them both, they acknowledged the incident turned physical.
The fight is being investigated by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, but no charges have been filed or arrests made.
