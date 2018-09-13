The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority was sharply criticized in a state audit for its fiscal management, which exposed deficient processes and millions of wasted dollars on a number of recent contracts, including those with the Miss America Organization, the Tanger Outlets and the Beach Concert Series.

The 29-page performance audit, the first in CRDA’s 34-year existence, also found that CRDA failed to monitor the performance of its contract partners, resulting in lost revenue and product. The report, which was released Tuesday, additionally noted that some contracts were modified without board approval.

Board Chairman Robert E. Mulcahy responded to the audit’s findings on behalf of the CRDA by way of a letter dated Aug. 21.

“We welcome the OLS’s (Office of Legislative Services) examination and critique of our operations and financial status, and the Authority will continue to seek opportunities to improve our processes so that we may better serve our stakeholders,” Mulcahy wrote.

Gov. Phil Murphy, who received a copy of the audit, deferred comment to the CRDA. State Sen. Steve Sweeney, who also received a copy of the report, declined to comment.

State Auditor Stephen M. Eells said a three-member team conducted the audit over the course of nearly 17 months.

The scope of the performance audit covers the period of Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2017.

“If you read the response (from CRDA) there’s already a lot of corrective action being taken, and that’s a good thing,” Eells said Wednesday. “But if there had been better controls in place maybe there would have been a better ending here.”

