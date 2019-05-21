ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will give about $100,000 more to the Atlantic City Airshow this year than last, to expand the number of days of the show and fund more flying acts.
The board voted Tuesday to increase funding to $152,850 to the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, which organizes the show.
The extra funds will be used for opening ceremonies Monday night, Aug. 19, with the show's first-ever evening jump by the U.S. Army Golden Knights on the beach between Bellevue and Texas avenues, said chamber Executive Vice President Michael Chait.
Practice day will be Aug. 20, with the show Aug. 21.
The extra funding will also be used "for performance enhancements we cannot announce yet," said Chait, "including performers who have never been here before."
"This is a big deal. Everybody knows about the airshow," said board Chairman Robert Mulcahy. "It draws more than 400,000 people to Atlantic City and has become a multiday celebration."
Mulcahy said the show has $45 million in economic impact on the area, bringing in $1.9 million state and local taxes and $900,000 in luxury taxes.
Chait said there will be a new veterans resource fair on the Boardwalk, and the slogan for the show will now be "A Salute to Those Who Serve," replacing the "Thunder Over the Boardwalk" slogan used for years, he said.
"There are 18,000 veterans in Atlantic County," Chait said, "and a lot come to the airshow."
For six years on the Monday night before the show, there was a veterans parade organized by late media personality Pinky Kravitz, but its last year was 2016. Kravitz died in 2015.
The board also approved the preliminary and final site plans for the Atlantic City Development Corp.'s planned Phase 2 of the Stockton University campus, and approved a $4.45 million fund reservation for a loan to WinnDevelopment of Boston to help acquire and rehabilitate 153 units of affordable housing in three historic buildings in the city.
AC Devco wants to build a six-story, $64 million dormitory to provide 405 more beds and 105 more dorm rooms for Stockton students on Atlantic Avenue just north of the academic building between South Providence and South Hartford avenues.
The company will approach the CRDA board at its June 18 meeting to request a loan of $10 million to help with funding, AC Devco President Christopher Paladino has said. He expects to break ground in September and finish by summer 2021.
Stockton has not signed an agreement with AC Devco.
WinnDevelopment Senior Vice President and Partner Brett Meringoff said rehabilitation of the apartments — at Liberty Apartments at 1519 Baltic Ave.; Disston Apartments at 1711 Arctic Ave.; and School House Apartments at 61 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. — will start in August or September. The company will rehab them while people are still living there, with residents being asked to leave their units for one day for each room renovated. They will be provided with a temporary unit for the day, company officials have said.
WinnDevelopment recently completed a similar renovation at the former Bridgeton Villas low-income housing development in Bridgeton, now called Ivy Square Apartments, said Meringoff.
