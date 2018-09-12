A state audit of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority identified numerous accounting, operational and organizational deficiencies, resulting in years of financial mismanagement.
The state auditor's report released Tuesday found fault with CRDA's accounting systems, use of funding and asset utilization, in addition to several other damning conclusions.
Among the report's findings: certain transactions were not always "reasonable or properly" recorded in the accounting systems; the CRDA did not "always ensure an effective and efficient" use of its funds; the authority "lacked a process to monitor compliance with contract terms resulting in overpayments, lost revenue, and potentially lost deliverables, as well as not being able to use measurable results in future contract negotiations" and "improper uses of emergency procurement resulting in contracts being awarded to the highest bidder, improper approval of a direct investment project, improper calculation of sponsorship fees, and payment for board members’ waived compensation; all resulting in potential overpayments."
The audit took 17 months to complete, said Stephen M. Eells.
“If you read the response (from CRDA) there’s already a lot of corrective action being taken and that’s a good thing," Eells said. "But if there had been better controls in place maybe there would have been a better ending here.”
Board Chairman Robert E. Mulcahy responded to the audit's findings on behalf of the CRDA by way of letter dated Aug. 21. The response indicated that the authority agreed with several of the report's conclusions and disagreed with others.
"We welcome the OLS's (Office of Legislative Services) examination and critique of our operations and financial status, and the Authority will continue to seek opportunities to improve our processes so that we may better serve our stakeholders," Mulcahy wrote.
The 29-page report is the first performance audit of the 34-year-old state agency, which was created to spur economic and community development in Atlantic City and New Jersey with funding from a portion of casino taxes.
The Office of the State Auditor conducted the audit between Jan.1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2017.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
