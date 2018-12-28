ATLANTIC CITY — A public hearing has been scheduled by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for a proposed rehabilitation project of three historic buildings.
CRDA will hold a public hearing at 2 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the authority's main office on Pennsylvania Avenue. Plans for a $37 million public-private partnership to rehabilitate and preserve the Schoolhouse Apartments, Disston Apartments and Liberty Apartments buildings will be presented during the hearing.
WinnCompanies, a Boston-based property development company, received preliminary determination of project eligibility for the Sencit Liberty Apartments Project by the CRDA on Dec. 18. WinnCompanies filed a loan application with CRDA, requesting nearly $4.45 million toward the project's funding.
According to CRDA Director of Planning and Development Lance Landgraf, Winn would pay $17 million for the three properties, then spend $15.9 million on direct construction, $4.8 million on soft costs, such as engineering and design, and a $3.6 million developer fee.
The three buildings, which were converted to apartments nearly 40 years ago, will remain affordable housing units, said CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty.
In total, the proposed project will renovate 153 units in the three buildings: 67 units in Liberty Apartments; 20 units in Disston Apartments; and, 66 units in Schoolhouse Apartments.
Staff writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.