The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has put out requests for proposal for a grocery store developer and operator to run the first supermarket to come to Atlantic City since 2004.
The supermarket is planned at a four-acre site at North Baltic and Indiana avenues near Tanger Outlets The Walk. The site, owned by the CRDA, is currently a parking lot with a groundwater filtration facility that is being decommissioned and demolished.
The CRDA will select a developer and operator based on criteria outlined in the RFP. The state agency and the Atlantic County Improvement Authority are expected to participate in the project through a sale or lease transaction, the CRDA said in a news release.
“These RFPs are a sign of CRDA’s ability to refocus and make disciplined, strategic investments to bolster the local economy and better serve this community’s needs," CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said.
In its request for proposal, the CRDA listed guidelines for the grocery store, including that it have fresh produce, name brands, a deli counter, a fresh fish and meat section and a ready-to-eat section.
Proposal submissions are due by July 23, and a developer will be selected by Aug. 20. A 2019 groundbreaking is expected.
