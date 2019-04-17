ATLANTIC CITY — The development group who wants to construct an additional residential building for Stockton University will seek approval for the plan Thursday morning.
The Atlantic City Development Corp., or AC Devco, will appear before the land use board of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and request final approval for its $62 million dormitory expansion project. The CRDA has land-use and zoning authority over the city’s defined Tourism District, which includes both the current Stockton University city campus and the proposed expansion site.
AC Devco intends to demolish the former Eldridge Building, between Atlantic, South Hartford and South Providence avenues, and construct a six-story, 105-unit dormitory with the potential for retail space on the ground floor. The building would provide living space for 405 students.
Stockton and AC Devco have not signed an agreement, which university President Harvey Kesselman has said is dependent on securing funding for the project.
Christopher Paladino, president of AC Devco said he hopes to begin construction in September. The project could be completed by September 2021.
Stockton's $176 million Atlantic City campus opened in September, which includes both residential and academic buildings in the Chelsea neighborhood.
