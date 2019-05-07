ATLANTIC CITY — The Planning Board unanimously approved amending the municipal Master Plan to incorporate the recently completed Ducktown Neighborhood Revitalization Plan.
The 185-page plan was the result of a nearly year-long process that included community meetings, door-to-door surveys and analyzing data with the purpose of improving the long-term viability and quality of life in the Ducktown neighborhood.
Barbara Woolley-Dillon, the city's planning and development director, said the Ducktown proposal was "planning done right" in voicing her support.
"This is what is going to be coming next for the rest of the neighborhoods," she said during Tuesday's public meeting. "We need to do neighborhood-based planning (throughout the city)."
Jim Rutala, principal of Rutala Associates LLC and author of the revitalization plan, said the next step was the creation of a non-profit community development corporation in Ducktown so that residents and businesses can begin to benefit from a variety of funding and incentive programs.
Rutala noted that Ducktown was the only neighborhood in Atlantic City that was completely inside of the federal opportunity zone, which provides tax credits for rehabilitation and development projects. He also said a large portion of the neighborhood could qualify for other incentives if the city was able to obtain a transit village designation due to its proximity to the Atlantic City Rail Terminal.
The completion and adoption of the plan also allows the soon-to-be-created non-profit to apply for funding under the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program.
