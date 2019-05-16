ATLANTIC CITY — Nichole Gupton lost her fiance, Atlantic City police Officer Kevin Wilkins, eight months before their wedding day.
Wilkins died from an accidental gunshot wound when he attempted to install a rubber sleeve on the grip of his semiautomatic pistol and the remaining bullet in the gun’s chamber discharged. He died in 2010.
“It’s nine years, and it feels like nine days,” Gupton said.
Wilkins was the most recent of the nine officers the department has lost in the city’s history.
Gupton was one of the many friends and family who attended a ceremony Thursday that honored the fallen officers and other first responders at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, followed by a procession to the In the Line of Duty Memorial at St. James Place and the Boardwalk.
The ceremony included speeches from police Chief Henry White, Mayor Frank Gilliam, state Sen. Chris Brown and a representative for U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who read a proclamation that was given to each of the family members.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, who was the keynote speaker, shared his own story as a member of a law-enforcement family that has had to deal with losing someone in the line of duty.
His mother’s first husband, Atlantic City Officer Clayton Graham, was shot leaving work in 1962 while he walked toward his personal vehicle still in uniform. Tyner said his mother was left with five children at 29 years old, but the loss showed how much of a survivor she was.
Tyner told the uniformed officers there to continue to do their best, even when they’re asked to do more with less.
“During those times, I urge you to carry the strength of my mother and the members of all of our other surviving families,” Tyner said. “Focus on those who need you most and honor those who went before you by giving your best effort.”
In previous years, there would be nine individual memorials that the survivor families would attend and support one another at. This ceremony brought them all together.
“Survivor families are very closely knit because they share that common loss,” Tyner said.
The other officers memorialized were Constable Peter Brewer, April 13, 1890; Constable Earl C. Wisler, Sept. 1, 1929; Patrolman Daniel DuRoss, Sept. 24, 1963; Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke, Oct. 1, 1970; Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor, Oct. 14, 1981; Sgt. Kenneth Louis Brown, March 10, 2004; and Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr., March 4, 2005.
At the memorial at St. James Place, city officials unveiled the latest addition: a steel I-beam from the World Trade Center’s North Tower, which was destroyed on Sept. 11, 2001.
It joins two statues that were there since December 2014, one of a police officer and a police dog beside a kneeling firefighter, another of two marble pillars representing the former World Trade Center towers with a police badge on one and a firefighter’s helmet on the other.
Irish Pub owner Cathy Burke is the driving force behind the memorial she calls a “living shrine.”
Burke, who has owned the pub with her husband, Richard, since the 1970s, agreed to house the historic artifact the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority received from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
“This belongs to the public,” she said.
It contains floor joists and concrete from the original building.
“Literally, right here, people walked or ran their last steps that they took because this floor was right here,” said Rick Santoro, director of the CRDA’s Special Improvement Division.
It also joins another beam positioned at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk.
Before the ceremony emptied out, family members of the fallen officers were invited to place carnations on the monument.
“There’s so much we can read about history and tragedy. We can see it on television, but I think it’s good for the human spirit to be able to pay reverence and appreciation of people that died in the name of the spirit of what our country is all about,” Burke said.
Gupton said she’s grateful for ceremonies like these even though, for her, they are usually bittersweet.
“It brings all of your emotions to the surface, but I want to keep his memory alive and I want to honor him always,” she said. “But it’s sad.”
It was also announced at the ceremony that the names and pictures of all the officers would be projected on the Boardwalk television screens for the day.
When that announcement was made, Gupton turned to look at the nearest screen. The first picture she saw appear was of Wilkins.
“We still grieve, and it’s still sad,” Gupton said. “But to know that their death wasn’t in vain and that they’ll be honored and forever remembered, that’s comforting.”
