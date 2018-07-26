ATLANTIC CITY — Even the enticement of free tickets was not enough to bring Philadelphians Daryl Washington and Kim Barnett onto the beach Thursday night.
"I've never even heard of those guys," said Washington, referring to Cheat Codes, the last-minute replacement for scheduled headliner Demi Lovato, whose Atlantic City Beachfest Concert Series appearance was canceled after an apparent drug overdose hospitalized the pop singer Tuesday.
Barnett said she would have taken the complimentary tickets if Lovato were still performing.
"It's a shame (what happened to Lovato) because people were excited to see her," she said. "Now, it feels forced. To be honest, they should have rescheduled."