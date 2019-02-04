After fans submitted almost 2,000 names, the Arena Football League will hold a final online vote for fans to select the official name of its newest Atlantic City franchise out of the final five options.
The five name choices include: Atlantic City Blackjacks, Atlantic City Gamblers, Atlantic City Jackpot, Atlantic City High Rollers and Atlantic City Royals.
It first launched the contest allowing fans to enter their own team names in January when it announced the city franchise would be joining the League's 2019 season.
“Receiving nearly 2,000 submissions of potential team names in less than one week really shows the excitement within the community about its new AFL team,” George Manias, the AC AFL team President and COO, said in a news release. “It confirms that we came to the right market. We are excited to see the final vote and get started developing brand identity.”
Those submissions were then narrowed down to the top 10, which the League said went through an internal review process, including a legal review that ultimately led to the final five team name options.
The individual submitting the winning name will receive inaugural season tickets, an official game helmet and team merchandise.
Fans can vote for their desired team name up to one time per day, each day now until Friday, Feb. 8, at 5 pm. Vote at www.CatCountry1073.com.
The League said they can also secure their season tickets for the new Atlantic City Arena Football team now with a $50 deposit per seat and $75 for VIP seats by calling 609-783-9494 or by going to AtlanticCityAFL.com.
According to the League, a team representative will contact those that have submitted a deposit within a week to select your specific seats, which will be done in order in which deposits were received.
The Atlantic City AFL, will begin play in Spring 2018 at Boardwalk Hall.
The Arena Football League enters its 32nd Season in 2019. Teams slated for 2019 include: Albany, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.