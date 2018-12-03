Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — Federal authorities searched the home of Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. for more than four hours Monday morning.
Speaking to reporters outside Gilliam's home, FBI Special Agent Jessica Weisman said the bureau and the Internal Revenue Service were at Gilliam's home "in an official capacity to execute a search warrant." Weisman did not say what authorities were looking for in the mayor's Ohio Avenue home.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Gilliam, a Democrat, was elected mayor in 2017. His short, but troubled, tenure has included allegations of campaign fraud, theft and a fight involving another elected official outside a casino nightclub.
Agents arrived at the mayor's house shortly before 8 a.m. Monday and left around noon. Gilliam, 47, was home during the search.
About 30 minutes after investigators departed, Gilliam left his home in a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV and declined comment to reporters across the street. He could not be reached for comment later.
Over the course of the search, close to a dozen agents entered the tan two-story home and carried out several cardboard boxes, computers, including an Apple desktop, and a printer, before loading them into unmarked federal vehicles. Authorities unloaded the seized property at the FBI office in Northfield.
Crowds of onlookers were clustered on street corners discussing the raid and its possible implications, as press gathered across the street.
A small group of supporters, some crying, huddled in prayer near the corner of Ohio and Morningside avenues. When television cameras approached the group, one man became agitated and had to be restrained by others.
Christina Bevilaqua, Gilliam’s deputy chief of staff, said the office had no comment. The mayor's office at City Hall was not subject to federal investigation Monday.
The mayor's staff did not identify Gilliam's defense attorney.
City Hall was open Monday and the mayor’s staff continued to handle official business, Bevilaqua said.
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The FBI searches throughout Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam's house taking out boxes, computer and a printer among other things. Atlantic City NJ. December , 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
The state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the day-to-day operation of the city, said it is monitoring the situation.
"We cannot comment on an ongoing investigation," said Lisa Ryan, spokeswoman for the department. "We remain focused on the people of Atlantic City and ensuring that their needs are met."
Council President Marty Small Sr., who challenged Gilliam in the 2017 Democratic primary, would not comment on the raid or the mayor's future following Monday’s events. Small added that he spoke with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver — who also serves as commissioner of the DCA — Monday morning about “city business” but declined to elaborate.
“I’m going to keep (City) Council focused, as we have been,” he said. “We’re going to continue handling the business of the city of Atlantic City and the other things will play out on their own.”
Should Gilliam resign or be forced from office, Small would become mayor for an unexpired term until a special election is held.
Councilman Kaleem Shabazz declined to comment “except to say we’re going to keep working to move Atlantic City forward.”
Gwen Calloway Lewis, of Penrose Avenue, said it was "shocking” to see the FBI in the neighborhood.
"That means it’s serious," she said.
She added that it was “appalling” that the mayor has brought a federal investigation into the neighborhood.
“I wasn’t surprised because I know his character,” Calloway Lewis said.
An Atlantic City police officer parked in front of the house stood guard and kept bystanders back while agents carried out the raid. After federal investigators left the house, five marked city police cars were parked outside the house until Gilliam departed.
Since taking office in January, Gilliam’s tenure as mayor has been controversial. In April, a Superior Court judge dismissed a criminal complaint filed by the Atlantic City Democratic Committee against Gilliam surrounding the alleged theft of a $10,000 campaign check. Gilliam claimed it was a mistake and the check was returned to the committee.
At-Large Councilman George Tibbitt, who ran on a joint ticket with Gilliam in 2017, also accused the mayor of depositing campaign checks with his name on them. Tibbitt told The Press on several occasions that the FBI had interviewed him multiple times this year related to the missing campaign contributions.
Councilman Frank Gilliam, states, "I'm going to take my politics hat off and put my covenant hat on" at an event celebrating McDonald's restaurants across Southern New Jersey donating 100 percent of all McCafe drip coffee proceeds to Covenant House on National Coffee Day, totaling $8,980.26. Tuesday, January 24, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam leaves City Hall on Tuesday after being called back for a meeting with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. Asked whether he was still mayor after the meeting, Gilliam smiled and replied: ‘Today.’
Frank Gilliam Mayor of Atlantic City provide brief remarks before presenting a $5000.000.00 campaign kick starter to have a teen center built in Atlantic City at Boys & Girls Club Thursday Oct 11, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
From left, Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker unite at the NJ State Democratic Convention at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City on Thursday to strategize how the party will fight to win back a majority in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, left Ralph Hunter, middle and Whoopi Goldberg attend the unveiling of a portrait donated to the resort’s African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ. New York-based Israeli artist Yigal Ozeri at Harrah's in Atlantic City Thursday Sept 20, 2018. Painted 10-by-10-foot portrait of Goldberg to the museum after she visited the city and praised the museum on the View. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam speaks during the official ribbon-cutting for the new Stockton Atlantic City campus at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Frank Gilliam speaks at 911 Memorial Ceremony to honor resort natives Victor Saracini and John O’Neill, who perished in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks; at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Tuesday Sept 11, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Frank Gilliam speaks at 911 Memorial Ceremony to honor resort natives Victor Saracini and John O’Neill, who perished in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks; at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. Tuesday Sept 11, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Atlantic City unveiled a new welcome sign Saturday on West End Avenue. From left are Elvis Cadavid of Vagabond, retired Atlantic City Fire Chief Dennis Brooks, 6th Ward Councilman Jesse O. Kurtz and his daughter, Chelsea resident Cindy Owen, Chelsea resident Anne Marie Wilkins, Tom Harris of Vagabond (hidden), Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club representative, Mayor Frank Gilliam, Ventnor Commissioner Lance Landgraf, Ron Ruffner, vice president of Lighthouse properties; and Meg Sippey, executive director of the Bay Atlantic Symphony (hidden).
Atlantic City unveiled a new welcome sign Saturday on West End Avenue. From left are Ron Ruffner, vice president of Lighthouse Properties, Tom Harris of Vagabond, Meg Sippey, executive director of the Bay Atlantic Symphony, Mayor Frank Gilliam, Chelsea resident Cindy Owen, Chelsea resident Anne Marie Wilkins, Elvis Cadavid of Vagabond, 6th Ward Councilman Jesse O. Kurtz and his daughter, and retired Atlantic City Fire Chief Dennis Brooks.
Dennis Edwards, Regional Manager of Remington & Vernick Engineers explains the flood control infrastructure to Congressman Lobiondo and Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam. Atlantic City, NJ. August 16, 2018 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)